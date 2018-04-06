WATCH: Halsey Drops Music Video for "Alone" Featuring Big Sean & Stefflon Don

The latest single from Halsey now has a fancy new video to go along with it!

The GRAMMY nominee recruited Big Sean and Stefflon Don to give "Alone" an updated hip-hop vibe upon the track's release last month. The remix adds a more modern vibe to the song's throwback feel. Check out the official music video below:

Hip-hop collaborations have proven pretty successful for Halsey. The singer and her real-life boyfriend G-Eazy are still dominating the charts with their "Him & I" collaboration.

Meanwhile, you can get your copy of "Alone," off Halsey's most recent album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, anywhere music is sold.