Check Out the Video for P!nk's "Walk Me Home"

The highly-anticipated, eighth studio album for P!nk is now just one month away from being on a loop up in your headphones.

Hurts 2B Human, the pop queen's follow-up to 2017's Beautiful Trauma, features the single "Walk Me Home" -- which was a RADIO.COM World Premiere back in February. Fans and critics agree that P!nk proves she hasn't lost a step on her latest track. Some have even suggested that "Walk Me Home" signifies a subtle change from the GRAMMY-nominated Beautiful Trauma album. And if it is, we're here for it!

Hurts 2B Human will be out for all us to rock to on April 26.