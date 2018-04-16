WATCH: Post Malone Delivers on Coachella Performance

Despite some live guest spots and a surprise new song debut, the biggest news from Post Malone's set Saturday night at Coachella may have actually been that he performed just before Beyoncé took the stage.

The coveted pre-Bey spot at Coachella seems fitting considering it's been a pretty amazing year for Post. While we continue to wait for Beerbongs & Bentleys, rumored to be just weeks away, the first two tracks expected off the forthcoming album are straight hits. Both the Platinum "Rockstar" featuring 21 Savage and "Psycho" featuring Ty Dolla $ign remain among the highest charting tracks out right now. Check out Post bringing both collaborators on stage over the weekend, in the NSFW videos below:

Post also brought Savage out during the rock-infused performance of "Rockstar," complete with a pretty dope guitar solo. Check out the entire performance:

Post did both tracks during his set, and also debuted a rumored Swae Lee (of Rae Sremmurd) collab called "Spoil My Night. Fans started expecting this collaboration back in March when the below photo hit social media.