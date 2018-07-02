XXXTentacion Releases Posthumous "Sad" Video
The rapper attends his own funeral in official video
On the very same day that rapper XXXTentacion was laid to rest, the all-too-real music video for his hit "Sad" was posthumously released. And in it, X eerily attends his own funeral.
XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Miami on June 18 while leaving a motorcycle dealership. Police have since made at least one arrest in the case. Meanwhile, friends and fans gathered on Wednesday for an open-casket memorial. The following day, the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was laid to rest in a private ceremony. Among those in attendance was Erykah Badu, who posted this to Instagram:
LONG LIVE XXX ❤️ “They may try to erase your face But millions spring up in your place. “ -e.b. May you find peace in the next now. May the world begin to understand the depths of living between two worlds and recognize that ( you) Jahseh Onfroy is what happens when one is in a struggle to embrace the predator and the victim inside himself at once. Many feel as you did. May your mother, family, childs mother, and those grieving, find moments of peace. May your growing seed receive all of the beautiful things you may have needed and wanted and be the perfect evolution of your design. May all those who were hurt by your hands, as a result of your own hurt, be healed and granted the lessons they came to receive from you. May the many souls you healed and saved from taking their own lives hold on one more day to do a service for another. Only your eyes can see your heart but we feel it thru the love vibrations in your music. You struggled with depression and other real mental health issues and still you were able to go deep inside yourself to communicate LOVE and empathy to those who had similar struggles -thru your messages. You were on a conscious constant path to healing. You just wanted the world to see. You asked for forgiveness and WERE forgiven by those you hurt. Now the world has a choice to forgive. I see you. The Powers don’t fear the violent part of you...They fear what you were capable of. Evolution.
Meanwhile, the same day that he was laid to rest, his team also released the official music video for "Sad." It features X confronting a Grim Reaper-like being and killing his old self. Watch the video below:
X had been facing some serious domestic abuse allegations at the time of his death, and it appears as if the late rapper was addresses his life of violence in the video. The final frame of "Sad" reads "You have done well battling yourself," potentially alluding to his own struggle with leaving a violent life behind.