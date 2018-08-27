5 Seconds Of Summer Release New "Valentine" Track

The boys of 5 Seconds Of Summer just dropped a brand new song for us, "Valentine."

It's their latest single off the band's No. 1 album, Youngblood. Other singles from the LP include "Want You Back" and the title track, "Youngblood."

This new release, "Valentine," has a slightly spooky visual, complete with skeletons and an eerie continuous head nod. It only makes sense though -- stores have already begun stocking up on Halloween decorations.

The Andy DeLuca-directed music video is set for a September 9 release.

VALENTINE OFFICIAL VIDEO // 14.09.18 pic.twitter.com/8HTz4X8l3n — 5 Seconds Of Summer (@5SOS) August 27, 2018

In the mean time, get a first listen to 5SOS' new track, "Valentine:"