Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran Drop "2002" Acoustic Video

It's already on repeat ...and yes, giving us all the feels!

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie teamed up to give us a nostalgic track, "2002." Now, it has an adorable acoustic video to go along with it.

The single alludes to Britney Spears' "Oops I Did It Again" and "...Baby One More Time," JAY-Z's "99 Problems," NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," and even Nelly's "Ride Wit Me."

"Oops I got ninety-nine problems singing bye, bye, bye /

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me /

Better hit me, baby, one more time /

Paint a picture for you and me /

Of the days when we were young /

Singing at the top of both our lungs"

Watch and enjoy the two singing together in this brand new acoustic video: