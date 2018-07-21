A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops "Way Too Fly" Video

How fly are you?

July 21, 2018
LA
A Boogie wit da Hoodie arrives at the 2018 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

© Sipa USA

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is back with a brand new music video for his May-released anthem, "Way Too Fly." 

It's his third most recent track this year so far, featuring Nigerian artist Davido. The bop was preceded by hits like "Drowning" featuring Kodak Black and "KeKe" with 6ix9ine and Fetty Wap.

The new video features a very boujiee mansion, crystal chandeliers, and even a whole squad of women who, in aboriginal inspired body painting, begin disappearing after the crew pops mysterious "red pill's."

Peep Boogie's brand new music video for "Way Too Fly," here:

