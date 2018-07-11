Cardi B + Offset Welcome Newborn, Kulture Kiari
Cardi's first baby and Offset's fourth child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, came into the world last night
July 11, 2018
Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
In Atlanta, Cardi B dawned motherhood and gave birth to her first daughter with father Offset late last night, Tuesday, July 10.
The two had announced their pregnancy this past April after successfully keeping their secret marriage last September under wraps.
Cardi announced her daughter's arrival via Instagram: