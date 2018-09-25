Rock the 'We The Best' & 'Father of Asahd' 3's From DJ Khaled's New Shoe Line

*Anotha one*

September 25, 2018
LA
DJ Khaled. Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Release of New Single “Dinero” with Wolfgang Puck During Sneak Peek of the New Spago at Bellagio.

© Admedia, Inc

DJ Khaled has finally released his highly anticipated shoe line with Jordan.

Related: 'Secure' The Bag Alert: New Stefflon Don Mixtape Featuring Future, DJ Khaled

You can now rock the We the Best 3's and Father of Asahd 3's straight from Khaled's closet. You can even cop a matching t-shirt.

Khaled just wrapped up his openers for Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me tour and currently sits pretty at No. 9 on the charts with "No Brainer" featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance The Rapper.

Until these kicks receive an official release date, we'll just have to dream... unless you want to enter to win them.

Check out the pics.

Tags: 
DJ Khaled
Jordan
We the Best 3's
Father of Asahd 3's