Rock the 'We The Best' & 'Father of Asahd' 3's From DJ Khaled's New Shoe Line

DJ Khaled has finally released his highly anticipated shoe line with Jordan.

You can now rock the We the Best 3's and Father of Asahd 3's straight from Khaled's closet. You can even cop a matching t-shirt.

Khaled just wrapped up his openers for Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me tour and currently sits pretty at No. 9 on the charts with "No Brainer" featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance The Rapper.

Until these kicks receive an official release date, we'll just have to dream... unless you want to enter to win them.

Check out the pics.