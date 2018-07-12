EXCLUSIVE: Jess Glynne Is 'Always In Between,' Talks Power Of Music & Best Friends

Multi-Platinum No. 1 selling singer and songwriter Jess Glynne is bringing her talents from across the pond and making her way to U.S. stardom.

Most well known for her solo hit "Hold My Hand" and lovely dance tracks "Rather Be" and "Real Love" with Clean Bandit, Glynne talks about how her latest song "I'll Be There" came from a trip to a middle-of-nowhere house in the UK.

She tells us what her debut album, Always in Between, means and even how one of her best friends, Camille, came to see her and well, peep the interview to find out the rest!

Her debut album, Always in Between, is set to be released on Sept. 21. Listen to her newest single, "I'll Be There," below and add it to your playlist!