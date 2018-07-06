G-Eazy & Halsey Made Music Right Before Breakup

When we originally heard the news, we were honestly shook.

Now that we've had a few days to process, rewind to just before Halsey announced her and G-Eazy's break up.

Billboard had actually sat down with G for this exclusive where he reveals him and Halsey were in the studio making music right before they separated. Watch the exclusive with G-Eazy here:

Bring it back to this morning, which is still just days after Halsey announced via Instagram story that they are taking time apart, when her ex-Clyde performed their hit "Him & I" on Good Morning America.

Eazy was on the show promoting The Beautiful & Damned, his latest album, which he revealed is inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's writing.

While the Daddy Longleg rapper is busy promoting his new album, his ex has been pretty busy showing off what he's missing to the world.

Check out these pics Halsey posted on her Instagram:

Work it, girl!

Now, as for their song "Him & I," do you think it sounds the same?