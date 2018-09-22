Get a Taste of Our Favorite Fall Drinks & Cocktails
Everyone wants to try a Mama Say, Mama Sa, Mi-Mamosa!
Orange, red and yellow leaves are beginning to fall, the cool, crisp air is whistling across our cheeks, and nearly everything that could be made with pumpkin spice is being sold everywhere -- oh, baby, it's Fall.
Today actually marks the official first day of the fall season and what better way to ring it in than with 'Boo'ze.
Here are our favorite fall drinks to keep you warm this fall, whether it's a hot beverage, a whiskey jacket, or a drink that's literally on fire.
1. Mama Say, Mama Sa, Mi-Mamosas*
How to make the Mama Say, Mama Sa, Ma Mimosa
You'll need:
- 1 bottle of your brut champagne (or really whatever kind you like, could be Andre, could be Armand de Brignac)
- 1 cup of apple cider (best from a farmers market)
- 2 tbsp of sugar
- 1 tbsp of ground cinnamon
Directions:
Mix the sugar and cinnamon. Dip champagne flutes in water to wet the rims, then dip in cinnamon sugar mixture. Pour in apple cider halfway and top off with the champagne.
*Budget option: Mix 1-bottle Fireball with 1-jug apple cider and you'll be set.
2. The Bountiful Henny Harvest*
How to make The Bountiful Henny Harvest
You'll need:
- Your favorite cognac
- Cinnamon syrup
- Apple butter/syrup
Directions:
Add about 1.5 oz of cognac, 5 oz of cinnamon syrup, and 1 tablespoon of the apple butter/syrup into a shaker. Shake vigorously for 60 seconds. Open the cap and pour into a sophisticated glass. Finish by adding a cinnamon stick for garnish.
*Budget option: Mix some Henny with a dash of cinnamon, stir with a fork, and enjoy.
3. Spooky Hot Chocolate*
How to make Spooky Hot Chocolate
You'll need:
- Pumpkin Spice Kahlúa Liqueur
- Whole milk
- Granulated sugar
- Unsweetened cocoa powder
- Salt
- Pumpkin puree/can of pumpkin
- Pumpkin pie spice
- Whipped cream, marshmallows, shaved chocolate
Directions:
Add together 1/3 cup of the Kahlúa, 4 cups of the whole milk, a 1/2 cup of sugar, a 1/2 cup of cocoa powder, a dash of salt, 1 cup of pumpkin, and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl/blender. Mix for 60 seconds. Pour into your favorite glass. Finish with a cinnamon stick for garnish/nibbling.
*Budget option: Grab a packet of hot chocolate mix out the cabinet. Put it in a mug with either milk or water. Microwave for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Add some Henny (or rum, depending on taste). Stir. Enjoy.
4. Autumn-licious Margarita
How to make an Autumn-licious Margarita
You'll need:
- Sauza Signature Blue Silver 100 & Agave Tequila
- JDK & Sons 03 Premium Orange Liqueur
- Cranberry puree
- Orange peel
For the cranberry puree:
- 1/2 cup - freshly-squeezed orange juice
- 1/4 cup - sugar
- 4oz - fresh cranberries
Directions: First, make the cranberry puree. Melt the sugar in the orange juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cranberries and allow to simmer on low for 10 minutes. Let cool. Blend the contents of the saucepan and strain. Add the cranberry puree, ice, 1.5 oz of tequila, and .5 oz of orange liqueur. Shake for 60 seconds. Pour into glass and finish with an orange peel garnish.
*Budget option: Not possible, this drink is way too boujiee.
5. The Try Not To Light Yourself On Fire**
How to make the Try Not To Light Yourself On Fire
Ingredients:
- Rye whiskey
- Pure maple syrup (grade A-Amber)
- Chocolate bitters
- Orange twist (with scorched orange oil)
Directions:
Add 2 oz of rye whiskey, .25 oz of maple syrup, and a few dashes of chocolate bitters in an old-fashioned glass with a large piece of square or round ice. Stir for 30 seconds. Place a toothpick on the rim of glass. Light it on fire, carefully. Zest the orange into the glass through the flames. Blow out the flame and remove toothpick. Sip.
** We are not responsible if you light yourself on fire.
What do you think of the list? Have a drink you want to be added? Tweet us an let us know!
We hope you have an amazing fall and please enjoy responsibly.
Thanks in part to Time & Country Magazine.
