Halsey, Khalid Drop "Eastside" With Ed Sheehan, Benny Blanco

Check out this brand new summer time hit!

July 13, 2018
LA
Khalid performs at the The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Halsey 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards held at Barker Hangar. Ed Sheeran arrives at the London Irish Centre in Camden Square, London. Benny Blanco arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Aw

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK / Admedia, Inc / Press Association / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Earlier this week, we got a taste of greatness. As soon as Khalid and Halsey teased their new track, we knew it was going to be an absolute summer smash!

​This hot and summery, feel good, track comes from super producer Benny Blanco with help from Ed Sheeran.

Benny's had hits with artists like Anne-MarieCardi BKanye WestKaty PerryKeshaMaroon 5, and Nas, just to name a few.

Get a first listen to "Eastside" from Halsey, Khalid, Ed Sheeran, and Benny Blanco right here:

