Halsey Unleashes Pure Musical Emotion in New Song, "Without Me"

After giving us a taste about a week ago, Halsey just unleashed the musical emotion that is her brand new single, "Without Me."

This new vibe follows up "Eastside" with Benny Blanco and Khalid that currently sits at No. 15 on the chart.

Halsey quotes a fan and describes "Without Me" as a "cathartic BOP !" and we would have to agree.

The New Jersey native was able to find time to write this latest track while on her hopeless fountain kingdom tour that just wrapped up this past summer.

Some very special songs demand to be given life. This was one of those for me. -- #WithoutMe https://t.co/b0CqpNk01T — h (@halsey) October 4, 2018

How does the song make Halsey feel?

I cried the whole time I recorded it. But now I feel proud. And empowered. https://t.co/BRfPZsMKjc — h (@halsey) October 4, 2018

Could "Without Me" be suggesting since-rekindled romancer, G-Eazy couldn't live without her?

Listen below and decide for yourself. Enjoy.