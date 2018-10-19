Juice WRLD & Future Surprise Drop 'WRLD on Drugs'

Surprise! Future and Juice WRLD just dropped their latest collab, WRLD on Drugs, a lot earlier than we thought.

The 16-track mixtape notably features Gunna, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug. The project is a quick follow up to the pair's recently released “Fine China” single which is included on the tape.

Here's the full tracklist:

"Jet Lag" featuring Young Scooter "Astronauts" "Fine China" "Red Bentley" featuring Young Thug "Make It Back" "Oxy" featuring Lil Wayne "7 Am Freestyle" "Different" featuring Yung Bans "Shorty" "Realer n Realer" "No Issues" "Wrld on Drugs" "Afterlife" "Ain't Livin Right" featuring Gunna "Transformer" featuring Nicki Minaj "Hard Work Pays Off"

Listen to a few tracks off of Future and Juice WRLD's surprise collab, WRLD on Drugs, below and get more here.