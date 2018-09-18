Lil Uzi Vert Drops "New Patek" Complete With a Challenge

It's the latest single off his 'Eternal Atake' project

September 18, 2018

Lil Uzi Vert performing on the third day of the Wireless Festival, in Finsbury Park, north London.

© Press Association

Lil Uzi Vert is back with a new watch and just dropped more fire to listen to with a new track, "New Patek."

It's the Philly-native's latest single off his Eternal Atake project which will follow up his Luv Is Rage 1.5 EP, The Perfect Luv Tape, and Luv Is Rage 2 studio LP.

Patek Philippe's are luxury watches that have actually been mentioned in more than 20 hip-hop verses that rose to the charts last year.

Here's a pretty cold one:

And for only $85,000, who wouldn't want that ice?

Listen to the brand new vibe, "New Patek," below.

Uzi even created a challenge for the new song... and it's been out for over a month. #PatekChallenge, if you're up for it.

Tags: 
Lil Uzi Vert
New Patek
Eternal Atake