Lil Wayne to Be Honored With BET's "I Am Hip-Hop" Award

The BET Hip-Hop Awards air October 16

September 20, 2018
LA
Lil Wayne performs on Camp Stage during day one of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

© Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Coming up during one of the biggest nights in Hip-Hop, BET is set to honor Lil Wayne with the I Am Hip-Hop award.

Related: Lil Wayne Announces Release Date For ‘Tha Carter V’

Weezy F Baby has been credited with one of the longest and most successful tenures in Hip-Hop, with 12 albums, 25 mixtapes, and more than 200 singles -- many certified as two, four, and even six times Platinum.

He's certainly a great choice for the award, as the rapper is arguably one of the best alive.

His highly anticipated Carter V album is set to release September 21 and this year's BET Hip-Hop Awards will air from sunny Miami Beach on October 16. You don't want to miss it.

Tags: 
Lil Wayne
BET