Recent Listening Party Reveals Details On Takeoff's Debut Solo Album

He's last Migos 'Rocket' to Takeoff

October 24, 2018
LA
Takeoff of Migos perform on the Main Stage during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 7, 2018 in London, England.

© Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

New details were just unveiled on Takeoff's debut solo album.

Related: Quavo Unleashes 'QuavoHuncho,' Featuring Cardi B, Drake, Travis Scott, Normani, Madonna & More

Okay, aside from fact it most likely will be absolute fire, the project will be titled "The Last Rocket." Fitting, as Takeoff is the last Migos member to launch a solo album. Offset released a collaborative studio album, Without Warning, featuring 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Most recently, Quavo dropped Q U A V O H U N C H O.

A listening party in Los Angeles uncovered that Takeoff's upcoming album will boast 10 tracks and will drop on November 2. Production credits include DJ Durel, Cassius Jay and one of the tracks will be titled "Infatuation."

Stay close, we'll give you a first listen as soon as this rocket launches. BTW, Migos have confirmed Culture III for early 2019. (Sauce!)

Tags: 
Takeoff
The Last Rocket