Marshmello Wins $1 Million, Celebrates With New Music

You know Marshmello from the hit songs with Logic, Selena Gomez, James Arthur, and more, but now the DJ is poised to solidify his solo spot in music.

Earlier this week, the masked-musician took to Twitter to announce new music. Check it out.

Not only does the EDM turned Pop mega producer have brand new music dropping Friday, but he also just won a thick stack of money!

'Mello and celebrity gamer/pro streamer Ninja competed in the duo event at the recent Fortnite competition called "Pro-AM 2018," which drew hundreds of gamers and fans.

I might not spell my name with a W but me and my brother @Ninja sure did get the W today! #bromance pic.twitter.com/JQ5WwXq6C5 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) June 13, 2018

Meanwhile, watch Marshmello and Logic's incredibly dope, NSFW music video for "Everyday" below:

Also, if you're like us and are thinking, "WOW! Does this DJ, who's already worth $27 million, really need ANOTHER $1 million?" You'll be happy to know the $1 million in winnings will actually go towards charity. Ninja announced in a tweet that his share of the $1 million prize will be going towards the Alzheimer's association.

However, Marshmello's specific charity hasn't yet been choosen.

Watch Marshmello and Ninja celebrate their win on-stage at Pro-AM in this Twitter video: