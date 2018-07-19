Migos Drop "Drip" Remix Featuring Future, Young Thug

With a new alternate version, the trio came through drippin'... again. DRIP DRIP.

July 19, 2018
LA
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/SIPA USA

Migos came through drippin' with Cardi B, left, came back, and are even icier. Ice!

This new "Drip" remix dropped Cardi and added a Migos hook (hook) complete with verses from Future, Young Thug, and Hoodrich Pablo Juan.

It's the trio's latest release so far this year, following the original track with Cardi sitting at No. 11 on the rap chart.

Listen to the hot new "Drip" remix here:

