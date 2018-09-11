Nicki Minaj Drops Colorful New Video for 'Queen' Track, "Barbie Dreams"

Nicki Minaj has gone IN.

We just got a hot new visual for the third track off the Trinidad native's RIAA certified Gold album, Queen.

Her last single released was "Bed" featuring Ariana Grande that just narrowly missed breaking the Top 40. The Queen rapper's "Barbie Dreams" has already reached the No. 18 spot.

Watch the colorful puppet master call out multiple rappers, including Meek Mill, Drake, 50 Cent and more in this brand new video for Minaj's latest single, "Barbie Dreams."