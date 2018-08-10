Quavo Slings Out A Trifecta Of New Tracks

Quavo just dropped a whole trifecta of fire.

Huncho's been on one lately, releasing what seems to be a track every week. Most recently jumping in the "2 Seater" with 21 Savage and spitting a verse on DJ Khaled's "No Brainer."

This week, however, we've been blessed with three brand new tracks, "Workin Me," "Bubble Gum," and "Lamb Talk."

Check out the brand new tracks for yourself.