Say Hello To These New Netflix Shows In August
Get the chips ready, it's time to binge!
July 31, 2018
Including The Lord of the Rings, No Reservations, P.S. I Love You, and more.
We're getting over 25 new shows to Netflix on the very first day of August, followed up by a staggering 45 Netflix originals throughout the rest of the month.
Here's a complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month.
Arriving 8/1/18
- The Aviator
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- The Golden Compass
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- Los Tiempos de Pablo Escobar (Season 1)
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- P.S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
- Switched
Arriving 8/2/18
- Emelie
Arriving 8/3/18
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Original)
- Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)
- Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 3) (Netflix Original)
- I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)
- Like Father (Netflix Original)
- Marching Orders (Netflix Original)
Arriving 8/4/18
- Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)
- Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original)
- On Children
Arriving 8/5/18
- Paid in Full
Arriving 8/9/18
- The Originals (Season 5)
- Perdida (Netflix Original)
Arriving 8/10/18
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)
- Afflicted (Netflix Original)
- All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Original)
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Original)
- Insatiable (Netflix Original)
- La cCasa de las flores (Netflix Original)
- Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)
- The Package (Netflix Original)
- The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 7) (Netflix Original)
- Zion (Netflix Original)
Arriving 8/11/18
- No Country for Old Men
Arriving 8/13/18
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- The Nut Job
- Splash and Bubbles (Season 2)
Arriving 8/15/18
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100 (Season 5)
Arriving 8/16/18
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
Arriving 8/17/18
- Disenchantment (Netflix Original)
- Magic For Humans (Netflix Original)
- The Motive (Netflix Original)
- Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
- Spirit Riding Free (Season 6) (Netflix Original)
- Stay Here (Netflix Original)
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Original)
- Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)
Arriving 8/19/18
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
Arriving 8/21/18
- Year One
Arriving 8/23/18
- Deadwind (Netflix Original)
- Follow This (Netflix Original)
- Great News (Season 1)
Arriving 8/24/18
- The After Party (Netflix Original)
- Ask the StoryBots (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)
- Ghoul (Netflix Original)
- The Innocents (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 3) (Netflix Original)
- Young & Hungry (Season 5)
Arriving 8/28/18
- The Good Place (Season 2)
Arriving 8/29/18
- Inequality For All
Arriving 8/31/18
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)
- The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Original)
- Ozark (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
- Paradise PD (Netflix Original)
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)
- Undercover Law (Netflix Original)