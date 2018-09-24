Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Hiatus, Not Before Sharing Recording Studio Blooper

Selena Gomez is certainly no stranger to social media's ups & downs, having over 143 million followers alone on Instagram and 56 million on Twitter.

The "Back To You" singer has just announced a total hiatus from all social media.

She says, in a personal note captioned on her latest IG post:

"Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given."

This is not the first time the popstar has taken a break from the 'Gram.

She abandoned the platform back in 2017, after dawning the title of the most followed user on the service, for mental health reasons.

Before this most recent announcement, however, we did manage to get a peek inside her studio, while recording vocals a little under the weather.