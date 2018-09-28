Selena Gomez & Cardi B Drop "Taki Taki" with DJ Snake, Ozuna

Take a listen to the fiery new track!

September 28, 2018
LA
19 April 2018 - Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez. WE Day California To Celebrate Young People Changing The World held at The Forum. / 8/22/2018 - Cardi B arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, Radio City, New York.

Selena Gomez has teamed up with Cardi B, DJ Snake, and Ozuna to finally drop their long-awaited new single, "Taki Taki."

In the very-Spanish track, Ozuna starts us off with a hot verse over a Snake beat. Cardi B and Selena then tag in and even sing in Spanish.

Listen below as we await the music video, coming soon.

