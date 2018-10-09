Shawn Mendes Sings "Treat You Better" on 'Fallon' While Playing The Spoon-Clapper

October 9, 2018
LA
Singer Shawn Mendes performs during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park, NY, on September 29, 2018.

© Anthony Behar

Shawn Mendes visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Oct. 8 and sung his hit, "Treat You Better."

Mendes, who is apparently pretty stoked for spooky szn, gathered with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon for a one-of-a-kind performance.

They all had tiny, or classroom instruments, and as you can see there's nothing holding this spoon-clapper playing heartthrob back.

Check it out.

