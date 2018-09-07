Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero + Kiiara Release "Be Somebody"

Steve Aoki has enlisted the vocal expertise of Kiiara and production talent of fellow EDM producer, Nicky Romero for a brand new vibe, "Be Somebody."

"I love working with Nicky, both of us are so in synch," Aoki says. "'Be Somebody' is a great example of us coming together as a creative force." He continues to say in a press release that, "Kiiara's vocals are phenomenal and she seamlessly portrays the message of the song." Her vocals are most certainly "phenomenal," paired with this electric new Ultra Music vibe that dawns a futuristic feel, the track hits us right in the feels.

The worldwide EDM super-producer announced:

#BeSomebody is here!!! Stream it download it lets gooo and let me know what u think!! ------ @nickyromero @KIIARA u smashed it. https://t.co/gLVrTpJPvC pic.twitter.com/h05SC5Z4M2 — Be Somebody Aoki (@steveaoki) September 7, 2018

Listen to the brand new track, "Be Somebody."