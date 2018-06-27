Tiffany Haddish Says Drake Stood Her Up After Shooting "Nice For What" Music Video

In the starstruck daily life of Tiffany Haddish, she has to make time for interviews, appearances, photo shoots, and even award shows. So you can only imagine what her dating life must be like.

The Girls Trip star says, “I really don’t have a lot of time for it, but when somebody asks me out on a date that I’m interested in and like hanging out with, I will clear the schedule. I will make some time.” She recently interviewed with her friend and fellow Girls Tripper Jada Pinkett Smith for her Facebook Watch series titled Red Table Talk.

If you remember, Haddish actually appeared in Drake's “Nice for What” music video back in April of this year. She posted a pic to the 'Gram of her after the shoot:

After the music video shoot, Haddish managed to swap numbers with Drake. (Which is honestly not that surprising!)

The two then set a date.

After extensively prepping for the magical night, Haddish texted Drake, “‘So what time are we heading out? Are you sending a car? Like, where are we going?’” And in a bit of irony, the "Nice For What" rapper responded, “Oh, man. My bad, family emergency. I’m in Canada right now.’” WOMP.

As you can imagine, Haddish was less than thrilled about Drake's stand up act.

While we're still waiting for an official response from Drizzy, who's most likely just going to rap about it, watch Tiffany Haddish's full interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk here: