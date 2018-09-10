A Tribute to Mac Miller, Remembering the Rapper Who Shook up a Hip-Hop Generation
G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, Elton John, Khalid, Chance The Rapper, Drake and more react
The untimely passing of rapper Mac Miller from an alleged overdose has absolutely shaken the music industry.
Related: Mac Miller Has Died at Age 26
Multiple artists and celebrities have mourned the loss of the Pittsburg native, including Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper, G-Eazy, Drake, J. Cole, Meek Mill, and even Elton John. See their condolences below.
Mac is also being honored at Blue Slide Park, the playground that inspired his debut album, with a vigil organized by Nightfall Records this Tuesday, September 11.
Miller's passing has also lead to more conversation about addiction and the stigma surrounding it. His interview with VIBE Magazine reveals his battle with depression and struggle with Promethazine, an opiate, otherwise known as "lean." He says it was getting to the point where "you couldn’t even understand what I was saying on records anymore." However, the official cause of death has yet to be reported.
The influence Mac Miller had was simply incredible. It crossed genres and seas. The sheer amount of love the world has shown Mac is immeasurable and every single one of the posts below shows just that.
I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018
This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me.— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018
J. Cole dedicates his FAVORITE song he ever wrote Love Yourz 2 Mac Miller -- pic.twitter.com/CAhaU8JAu2— BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) September 9, 2018
The fact you came out performed 1000%, dedicated Everything Will Be Ok to @MacMiller, cried in front of us all, and continued to perform.... we fucking love you Gerald. Thank you for changing my life and many others. @G_Eazy pic.twitter.com/G4ke5Y31qt— Essency (@EssencyTrap) September 8, 2018
Completely devastated and heart broken I’m at a loss for words mac you were like a brother to me and were there for me in the hardest of times, especially this summer. I can’t believe this is real. Please tell your friends and the people you care about you love them life is so fucking fragile. You will be missed and your music will live on forever through the millions of people you touched. Thank you for all you gave us, love you bro
Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy -------- #pgh #412— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018
Elton John dedicates Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to Mac Miller: “Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now” -- pic.twitter.com/oJHNfVFqdz— Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) September 9, 2018
I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH
THE GREATEST
I FUCKING LOVE YOU DUDE— Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018
NIALL DEDICATED MIRRORS AND THE ENTIRE SHOW TO MAC MILLER -- (my video)#FlickerWorldTourDarienLake #FlickerWorldTour2018 #FlickerWorldTour pic.twitter.com/T6BcqnTpi2— ariah--️-- (@grimesjauregui) September 8, 2018
.@maroon5 dedicated Lost Stars to Mac Miller during their show tonight -- pic.twitter.com/AEwEQk35wA— ------ -------- ---------------- ---- (@holliswift13) September 8, 2018
Drake dedicates his show in Boston to Mac Miller as he performs Emotionless. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/4LhUiTXgac— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 8, 2018
Rest in your peace Mac Miller.— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018
Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.
Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all.
love you bro pic.twitter.com/JEVYgKOjPd— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018
shocked & sad about Mac Miller. such a talented guy with so much life ahead. RIP.— ac (@alessiacara) September 7, 2018
So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today -- @macmiller ---- pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018
Damn bro! This shocked the shit out of me REST IN PEACE MAC! --
RIP, Malcolm.