Zayn Teases "Too Much" This Thursday Featuring Timbaland

Hear a sneak peek of this new track!

July 31, 2018
LA
NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Zayn Malik at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

© PictureGroup

In the midst of Zayn's solo comeback, he's teamed up with hit producer, Timbaland, for his latest track.

Since signing as a solo artist in 2015, the late One Directioner's released Mind Of Mine and tracks "Pillowtalk," "Like I Would," "Dusk Till Dawn," and "Sour Diesel" most recently. 

Zayn has enlisted the 808 help of Timbaland, the mind behind "Give It to Me" featuring Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado of The Black Eyed Peas, "The Way I Are" featuring Keri Hilson, and "If We Ever Meet Again" featuring Katy Perry

Check out what Zayn tweeted:

We'll give you the brand new track as soon as it's released this Thursday, August 2!

Tags: 
zayn
Timbaland
Too Much