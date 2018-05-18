LISTEN: Clean Bandit Drops "Solo" Featuring Demi Lovato

Clean Bandit has released a new track and this time around they aren't going "Solo." The British electronic group's latest song features music superstar, Demi Lovato.

"Solo" will have your broken heart back up and dancing due to the upbeat anthemic feel. The EDM track reportedly reflects the heartache that lead singer Grace Chatto has been struggling with.

"I've been going through a difficult break-up for a long time and the message is you can't just replace an ex-partner with someone else," Chatto shared with London's Evening Standard Newspaper.

"It was a dream working with Demi," Clean Bandit said via Twitter. Clean Bandit band members Chatto, Luke Patterson, and Jack Patterson alongside Lovato first teased the track last week on social media.

"I never meant to leave you hurting. I never meant to do the worst thing."

Clean Bandit's "Solo" follows their 2017 smash hit, "I Miss You," featuring Julia Michaels.