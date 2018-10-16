Little Mix Announce New Album, 'LM5'
The ladies will deliver their new collection November 16th!
Little Mix will officially drop their fifth studio album, LM5, on November 16. The announcement comes shortly after the release of the project's lead single, "Woman Like Me," featuring Nicki Minaj.
Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, and Jade Thirwall's LM5 era will follow their 2016 album, Glory Days. The British girl group will deliver a 14-track collection as well an 18-track deluxe edition for their Mixers.
"We love how you've named each of our eras over the years. So we've decided to call our next album..LM5. We've worked so hard on this, we are so proud & can honestly say this is our favourite album to date," Little Mix shared to Twitter.
Little Mix's LM5 will be available for pre-order on Friday.
#LM5 Standard edition has 14 brand new tracks, including #WomanLikeMe ft. @NickiMinaj 16.11.2018 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VH2w8Fn6VS— Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 15, 2018