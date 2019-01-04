Monsta X Answer Monbebe's Burning Questions

If you could ask Monsta X one question, what would it be?

We showed Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M Monbebe’s most popular questions posted to social media and now they’re ready to give you the answers you’ve been so patiently waiting for.

Monsta X cover all the basics with each of the K-Pop stars sharing their favorite colors, foods, and more. Some of their responses may surprise you, however, at the end of the day they’re just like Monbebe.

Where can you find the members of Monsta X vacationing? Well, let’s just say if you’re headed on a trip to Dallas, Las Vegas, or a ski resort any time soon, you have a pretty good chance of seeing one of the guys.

