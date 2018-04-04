WATCH: BTS Drop New Album, 'Face Yourself'

BTS just released their first new tunes of the year. The Korean boy band's latest project, Face Yourself, has twelve songs in total.

Face Yourself includes four new tracks: "INTRO: Ringwanderung," "Don't Leave Me," "Let Go," and "OUTRO: Crack." The rest of the album is made up of remixes of previously released tracks.

BTS’ 2017 EP, titled Love Yourself: Her, included the hit songs “DNA,” and “MIC Drop.” BTS won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

