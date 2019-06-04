10 Delicious Donut Shops in Chicago That You Need in Your Life

We're always on the hunt for the perfect donut.

You know, the one that melts in your mouth, whose dough has a cloudlike consistency and one that isn't overly sweet.

Thankfully, we live in Chicago where donuts are serious business.

Related: Where To Get Free Donuts for 'National Donut Day'

Check out all the impeccable donut shops that will satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. Trust us, you'll have a difficult time deciding which donut you want.

Stans Donuts

Bombo Bar

Do-Rite Donuts

Batter up. --: @hol.lynn A post shared by Do-Rite Donuts (@doritedonuts) on Apr 20, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT

Doughnut Vault

Ipsento Coffee

Firecakes

Donut Delight

Yum------ A post shared by ⓚⓘⓐⓡⓡⓐ ⓜⓐⓣⓞⓢ (@its_lil_k01) on Aug 9, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Beavers Coffee & Donuts

A post shared by Infatuation Chicago (@infatuation_chi) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Dat Donut

​​​​​​​

Somethin' Sweet Donuts

​​​​​​​