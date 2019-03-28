10 Delicious & Insta-Worthy Dessert Spots in Chicago

Our society is obsessed with taking photos of everything and anything as long as we can level up our 'gram.

For this reason, restaurants have also been upping their game when it comes to how they present many of their food and drink items.

Think about it -- there's probably been a handful of times that you decided to go somewhere simply because of how cute and Insta-worthy a menu item or a drink looked on someone else's feed.

If it can up your Insta game, it deserves your attention, right?

Thankfully, we live in a very Instagram-friendly city. Chicago's restaurant scene makes the perfect backdrop for all your social media needs.

But in the chaos of Instagrammable drinks, most people seem to forget the most important part of the meal: dessert.

So, we decided to put together a little guide of the prettiest, most delicious, and Insta-worthy dessert spots in Chicago that will leave you speechless and SO FULL!

With summer fast approaching, you have enough time to hit all these up. Goodbye, summer bods!

BomboBar

If you haven't heard of Bombobar, well, there's no time like the present to make your way over there to enjoy the impressive hot chocolate with various toppings like confetti sprinkles and s'mores. You can opt for a bombolini (an Italian hole-less doughnut) with your choice of filling, or a Bombolato, a combo of doughnut and gelato! Regardless of what you order, your palate and Instagram will thank you!

JoJo's Milk Bar

JoJo's is dessert heaven! It's described a "next generation milk bar' with milkshakes topped with anything you can think of -- rice krispie treats, cookies, candy, silly straws, etc. They also have frozen milk bars and designer pop-tarts in addition to their regular food menu.

Xurro

The star here is the Mexican pasty, the churro. You can have single churros, or you can have what look like churro sandwiches topped with chocolate, caramel, whipped cream, sprinkles, or opt for a churro ice cream sandwich!

Public House

Two words: Cake shake! You can always be certain that they will have their staple flavors -- Chocolate Porter and Vanilla Stout -- but occasionally, they have specialty shakes for holidays on the menu as well. Did we mention the decadent milkshake is topped with a whole slice of cake? Yah, get over there right now! (The cake shakes are alcoholic from the get-go, but you can also add a $6 shot!)

Parlor Pizza

You may know Parlor for their scrumptious pizza, but let me introduce you to your new favorite item: the ice cream team. But it's not the kind of taco you're thinking about. The actual dessert is called a tacolato. It's a taco shell made from a waffle cone and filled with mouth-watering toppings. Gimme S'More has Rocky Road ice cream, Hershey's, Marshmallows, fudge sauce and more while Unicorn Dreams has Birthday Cake ice cream, gummy worms, fruity marshmallows, airheads, and confetti sprinkles.

XO Marshmallow

Calling all marshmallow lovers! XO Marshmallow is your hot spot for gourmet marshmallow treats. Not only is the interior decor Instagram perfect, but the desserts also come in neutral and pastel colors to compliment it. They have boozy marshmallows like bourbon, rose gold rose, gin and ginger beer, cosmo, craft brew and champagne, there's also specialty flavors like butterbeer and matcha, and obviously, the staples like funetti and cookies and cream. They even have the most Chicago flavor of all: malort! You can also get Dream Bars, shakes, lemonade and hot cocoa!

West Town Bakery

West Town Bakery has a variety of baked goods to delight your taste buds, but the Cereal Bowl Croissant is unlike anything we've ever scene. The buttery croissant is filled with cereal-infused whipped cream that's an explosion of nostalgia in your mouth. Cereal flavors include Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Cocoa Puffs.

La Michoacana

La Michoacana is a Mexican ice cream parlor with desserts that you probably haven't heard of, but ones you'll definitely want to try. They have Mangoneadas, Aquas Frescas, Fruit Snacks, and even water popsicles with fruit.

Snow Dragon Shavery & Yogurt

Snow Dragon serves up Taiwanese-style shaved snow in various flavors. After picking your flavor, you can add toppings like fruits, bobas, jellies and topped with a drizzle of your choice. Add cotton candy for an Instagrammable effect. Other goodies include macaron ice cream, mochi, Taro soft Serve, and even lightbulb bubble tea!

The Goddess and the Grocer

The Goddess and the Grocer is the cutest little cafe when you need a pick me up. You can grab a salad, brekkie sammie's, or, opt for their famous rainbow cake! The cake is crafted from six colorful rainbow layers separated by vanilla bean buttercream filling and topped with rainbow sprinkles. You won't find a prettier, and more LGBTQ friendly cake, anywhere else.

Bonus: Charm'd (Seasonal at Deuce's and the Diamond Club)

Charm'd is a full-out Irish pop-up bar, the first in Chicago, that features extravagant milkshakes topped with candy, macarons, cake and much more.