10 Most Iconic VMA Performances Ever

The VMAs are known for their jaw-dropping, trendsetting, and statement-making moments and performances.

Ahead of Sunday's show, we're taking a look back at some of the most iconic performances from the past 34-years.

Who do you think will be added to the list in 2018?

1. Madonna - Vogue (1990)

Madonna ruled the VMAs on multiple occasions. First in 1984 with her controversial "Like a Virgin" performance and then again in 1990, when she hit the stage for a royally theatrical rendition of "Vogue."

Video of Madonna - Vogue - MTV Awards 1990

2. Michael Jackson's Medley (1995)

There's a reason Michael Jackson is a legend. This 15-minute performance will forever be legendary. Back in 1995, he performed your favorite songs on the VMAs stage and brought along all of his signature dance moves!

Video of Restored HD Michael Jackson MTV VMA Full Performance 1995

3. Diddy feat. Sting, Faith Evans & 112, "I'll Be Missing You” (1997)



Diddy orchestrated a massive tribute for the late Biggie, Tupac, Princess Diana, and all the others who passed in 1997. B.I.G's widow, Faith Evans, & R&B 112 took part in the hip-hop tribute as did Sting who came to provide vocals for "I'll Be Missing You" which uses Police's "Every Breath You Take." The song, and the performance remains an emotional tribute to those who we've lost.

Video of PUFF DADDY &amp; STING &amp; FAITH EVANS - i&#039;ll be missing you (CLOSE CAPTION, SUBTÍTULOS)

4. Eminem, “The Real Slim Shady”/ “The Way I Am” (2000)

What's better than one slim shady? A million other slim shady's that are just imitating. Eminem marched in with his sea of lookalikes through Radio City reminding the crowd at the 2000 VMAs that he would never be replaced. It was a jolting performance to folks who were previously unfamiliar with Em or his scandalous lyrics.

Video of Eminem - The Real Slim Shady - Mtv Music Awards 2000.mpg

5. Britney Spears - I'm a Slave For You (2001)

Not even Britney Spears has been able to top her iconic 2001 performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U." She donned a real-life python wrapped around her neck, had a killer dance number, and her sexy costume is still a popular Halloween costume. I remember watching this live and literally picking my jaw up off the floor!

Video of Britney Spears I M A Slave 4 U Hot Performance Vmas 2001

6. Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna (2003)

What happens when you bring two rumored frenemies together to honor the Queen of Pop? An iconic moment. The two princesses of pop donned wedding dresses and took it back to Madonna's 1984 performance of "Like a Virgin." Things heated up when Madonna herself emerged from the cake as the "groom" for a rendition of "Hollywood" which also saw her locking lips with both Brit and X-Tina. Some were impressed with Madonna's daring statements, others outraged. What I do know is that instantly became the most-talked-about moment. As did the camera-swipe to capture Justin Timberlake's, Spears' ex, reaction. Oh, and then Missy Elliot joined in on all the scandalous fun. Girl-frickin-power!

Video of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilhera &amp; Madonna - Like a Virgin/Hollywood (VMA 2003) HQ

7. Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me (2009)

Taylor Swift made riding the subway cool in her 2009 performance of "You Belong With Me" and brought so much love to New York by dancing on top of a taxi in front of Radio City Music Hall. This is the old Taylor, the innocent Taylor, the one my mom fondly remembers whenever she sees her nowadays.

Video of taylor swift live - you belong with me # 2009

8. Lady Gaga, “Paparazzi” (2009)

It was her first VMA performance, and in my humble opinion, Lady Gaga's best award show performance, period. Mother Monster shocked fans with an artistic rendition of "Paparazzi," which included imagery that made you pay attention. She sang, danced, played the piano and then bled out fake blood, smeared it on herself and ended by swinging from the air. There were several gasps from the crowd, myself included.

Video of Lady Gaga - VMA 2009 &quot;Paparazzi&quot; (HD)

9. Beyonce - Love on Top (2011)

Sometimes, you just need to be dazzled by a simple performance filled with growing love and out-of-this-world vocals by Beyonce which she then topped by an epic mic-drop pregnancy announcement. Yep, the world will never forget the day they found out about the future Blue Ivy. Also, Bey made Kanye smile so yes, historical.

Video of Beyoncé Love On Top Live Vma&#039;s 2011 HD

10. Justin Timberlake Medley (2013)

Justin Timberlake took back the night in 2013 with a medley of his greatest hits delivering arguably the best 13-minutes of TV (well, until his Super Bowl show) in history. The best part? There was even a mini 'NSYNC reunion in the middle after nearly a decade of fans begging and pleading! And he was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the end.

Video of Justin Timberlake - Medley MTV VMA 2013 | sub Español + lyrics

11. Robin Thicke & Miley Cyrus - We Can't Stop/ Blurred Lines (2013)

Whether or not this was a great performance is debatable but one thing is for sure, the shock-factor made it memorable. No one will ever unsee Miley Cyrus twerking around the stage in that nude bodysuit wagging her tongue and foam finger during her Bangerz-era, nor will they unsee Robin Thicke in that Beetlejuice suit grinding all over her. In 2013, this controversial performance was the one that had everyone talking!

Video of Miley Cyrus Performance icônica VMA 2013

12. Fifth Harmony Ft. Gucci Mane Perform 'Down' & 'Angel' (2017)

Fifth Harmony took the stage aided by Gucci Mane. Before their performance started, they addressed the exit of their fifth member, Camila Cabello, by having someone stand in as a fifth member and then dramatically jump off-stage. The girls swore it wasn't a diss but man, it had people talking. Normani also pulled off a really impressive split and rain glossed them all up. It was mesmerizing. Shortly after, the group parted ways to pursue solo endeavors.

Video of Fifth Harmony Ft. Gucci Mane Perform &#039;Down&#039; &amp; &#039;Angel&#039; : VMAs 2017 | MTV Music

Ariana Grande, Logic and Shawn Mendes will be performing at the 2018 VMAs. Jennifer Lopez will be honored with this year's Video Vanguard Award so expect her to put on one spicy show!