10 Signs You're Completely in Love with Fall

Summer in Chicago is great and all, but have you ever experienced Fall?

It's hands-down the best season. The weather is just right, the landscape is looking fine and pumpkin-spice is flowing all around.

Here are 10 reasons why you're obsessed with Fall!

1. You Count Down the Days till Halloween

Is Halloween your favorite holiday? The only holiday you acknowledge? Do you get excited when fall decorations grace the store shelves in July? Do you have your Halloween costume picked out months in advance? Same. And there's nothing wrong with it because Fall brings out the kid in all of us!

2. You Prefer Freshly Picked Apples Over Store Bought Ones

If your weekend plans consist of going apple picking or heading to the pumpkin patch, you're a fall lover. Just think of all the fall-inspired activities? You can get lost (and found) in a corn maze, pick out pumpkins and apples, drink apple cider, score exclusive bottles of wine, munch on apple cider donuts, go for a haunted hayride, eat taffy apples, pet some animals in the petting zoo and so much more. Seriously, what other season gives you so many options?

3. Your Closet is Filled with Flannel

Summer has plenty of perks, but it also has one huge fault -- you can't wear flannel. Flannel is so versatile, it's no wonder that it is basically the uniform for fall lovers. You can wear it with jeans or leggings or pair it with something fancier like a black dress or jean skirt. There are so many options and colors available to you, plus it's super comfortable!

4. All Your Meals in the Fall Are Pumpkin-Flavored

If you jumped for joy upon hearing the news that Pumpkin Spice Lattes might be making a comeback at the end of August, you're officially obsessed with fall. I find myself indulging in all things pumpkin-flavored from August until Thanksgiving, and I don't care who calls me basic. Pumpkin on 'errything!

5. You Prefer Cozy Nights over Hot Summer Ones

Humidity and mosquitoes? Yah, no thanks. Cozy nights at home cuddled up on the couch watching a movie or seated in front of a bonfire is the only way to spend an evening. Or curl up on the couch with friends and loved ones to sip on some tea/hot cocoa and watch a movie. The shorter days, cooler air, peace and quiet is oddly comforting, and life doesn't seem as rushed anymore. Take advantage of it before the holidays ramp up!

6. So. Many. Scented. Candles

Sure, you can light candles in the summer but it isn't the same as lighting a pumpkin-scented candle to fill up your home with the scents of crispy fall goodness. There's also some kind of nostalgia about the smell that brings you back to a world of childlike possibilities and what-ifs. It's also the perfect time to hit 'reset' and clear your mind.

7. Fall = Fall TV Premieres

You've probably noticed that the summer is a little light on TV material. Translation: there is NOTHING to watch. By mid-September, all of your favorite shows are back and ready to take you on brand new adventures. Cherish these moments. Get back into a groove with more familiar shows and get to know a new cast and crew through some series premieres. You never know which show might become your new favorite.

8. The Weather Allows You To Layer aka Sweater Weather!

In the summer, you have to basically wear as little clothing as possible to stay cool. The fall, however, allows you to play around and experiment with your fashion a little bit. You can layer clothing, use jackets and scarves as accessories, express yourself through your boots, and so much more. Also, see #3 for all things flannel. There is no greater joy than buying spankin', brand-new fall booties!

9. Sleeping is Comfortable

In the summer, getting a good night's sleep can be difficult because you're all hot and sticky. You have to blast the AC just so that you're able to breathe. Well, come fall, you can crack open a window and let in a little breeze. And if you get too cold, you can just snuggle up under your comforter and drift away. In other words, fall provides brisk weather that naturally makes for a more comfy sleep.

10. It's Beautiful

Have you ever just looked outside when summer bleeds into fall? It is picturesque! The sun is shining, the leaves are changing colors and providing us with breathtaking yellows, reds, and oranges, and everything is Insta-ready. Even driving down your street can be a sightseeing adventure. The best thing you can do is grab your friend or your furry-child and go for a walk at your local forest preserve!