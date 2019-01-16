11 Reasons Why Being Single on Valentine's Day is Actually a Blessing

Ah, Valentine's Day. It's the one day of the year that highlights all the superficial things that people "believe" make relationships great.

If you're in a relationship, don't get caught up in all the pressure.

And if you're single, you don't have to dread the day or search frantically for a date to do "romantic" things with. Instead, celebrate your "singledom" because your single years are some of the best in your life.

Here are 11 reasons why being single on Valentine's Day should be celebrated.

1. You Can Do You

You are your own best company. Being single means that your plans don't rely on anyone and you can do whatever your heart desires like watching all the cheesiest rom-com movies. Hey, you're dog/ cat definitely won't complain.

2. More Money For You

You'll save money by not having to spend on a romantic dinner or gifts. Roses and bears are pricey!

3. Sharing Is Not Necessary

You can eat all the candy you decide to splurge on and best of all, you don't have to share with anyone.

​4. No Stressful Planning

You don't have to plan some romantic gesture or perfect date night to impress yourself because chilling at home in your sweats, eating chocolate and again, watching rom-coms is all you need!

5. What's Valentine's Day?

You can ignore the day completely if you aren't in a lovey-dovey mood. After all, February 14th is just another day of the year.

6. Galentine's Day

You can celebrate Galentine's day with your girls instead. Binge-watch some TV shows or horror movies and sip on some prosecco! A night with the ladies is always fun. Plus, they are much easier to shop for!

7. It's Love, Actually.

Love is in the air on V-Day making people much more romantic than usual. Who knows, you may meet the love of your life at the local Starbucks or on the bus. You can bet that if you head over to the bar, it will be full of single people who are just ready to mingle.

8. No Shaving

All ladies know this is the biggest bonus on the list. No date means you don't have to go out of your just to shave your legs.

9. No Disappointments

Romantic holidays have so many expectations attached to them that getting disappointed is almost par for the course. But if you don't have a S/O, you won't be mad that he got you the wrong bear, or your least favorite chocolates, or that he didn't get you roses, or forgot to make a reservation, or forget VDay entirely. Isn't that a beautiful feeling?

10. You Can Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

While everyone is on awkward dates and trying to impress their S/O, you can work on yourself. Have you always wanted to try a cooking class? Do it! Have you been wanting to pick up a new language? Sign up for the class. Want to see if you can travel alone? Book the trip!

11. Half-Priced Candy

After all the hoopla of VDay subsidies, the candy becomes half-price! Who is the real winner here?