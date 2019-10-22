11 Scary TV Shows You Have to Binge This Halloween Season From 'You' to 'Limetown'

Horror films are fun to watch, but there's something about getting deeply engrossed in a terrifying TV series that's so much better.

This Halloween, we've rounded up some bone-chilling shows that will have you turning on the lights and hiding under the covers.

Do you dare? Don't say we didn't warn you.

American Horror Story

The anthology series gets scarier with each season, which is conceived as a mini-series. "Murder House" started it all, "Coven" was by far the best," "Hotel" featured Lady Gaga, and the latest season takes us to the glory days of the '80s slasher flick.

Video of American Horror Story: 1984 | Season 9: Official Trailer [HD] | FX

Scream

Adapted from the film franchise, the first two seasons of the MTV series focuses on Emma Duval, a girl connected to the town's dark past. Duval and her group of friends in Lakewood try their hardest to outsmart and outrun Ghost Face, but it isn't without plenty of casualties. The third season premiered in 2019 as a 3-night event on VH1 with Tyga, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, and Mary J Blige taking on the masked murderer in a twisted and fresh way.

Video of Scream (TV Series) | Official Trailer | MTV

You

"You" takes the theme of obsession and runs wild with it. Penn Badley stars as bookstore manager turned creep Joe who falls for an aspiring writer and uses social media to keep tabs on her. One lesson you'll learn right off the bat: always close your blinds.

Video of YOU | Trailer #2 [HD] | Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Remember Sabrina the Teenage Witch? Well, this Sabrina is absolutely nothing like her. Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka, is half-witch, half-mortal and refuses to give up either part of her life until she crosess paths with the Dark Lord. Get ready for a dark coming-of-age tale that will give you plenty of nightmares. But also Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, so it isn't all bad.

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Official Trailer | Netflix

Bates Motel

The psychological thriller serves as a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." Yep, they recreate that shower scene with Rihanna! The series follows Norma and Norman, a mother and son duo that's very close (almost too close), as they move to fictional town of White Pine Bay, Oregon.

Video of Bates Motel - Series | TRAILER | NEW

Mindhunter

Netflix's latest crime thriller allows you to get into the mind of a serial killer in order to understand how he works and what makes him tick. Which is exactly what FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench do in order to catch them all while pioneering the development of modern serial-killer profiling.

Video of MINDHUNTER Trailer SEASON 1 (2017) Netflix Series

The Exorcist

If you're an Exorcist fan, this is a must watch. Some fans have gone as far as saying this is the best horror TV series out there. It all begins with Angela Rance who believes something is wrong in her home. And she's not wrong. In addition to her nightmares, her husband is losing his mind, their older daughter remains locked in her room, and the youngest one hears noises coming from inside the walls. In desperation, Rance calls in Father Tomas Ortega to ward off the evil spirits and well, the rest is too terrifying to type out.

Video of Official Trailer | THE EXORCIST

Limetown

What happens when a town's population just *poof* and disappears? That's what Jessica Biel's character, Lia Haddock, sets out to find out on the new Facebook TV series (yes, FB TV is a thing now), which is based on a podcast of the same name. Will Haddock lose her mind as she tries to unravel the mystery? Stanley Tucci warns "you have no idea what they're capable of," and now, we need to know.

Video of Limetown Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

The Haunting of Hill House

Netflix is all too good at scaring viewers. The series is loosely based on the gothic horror novel by Shirley Jackson. The plot follows five siblings both in the past and present. In the past, it examines the night that forced them to flee their home in 1992 and in the present, forces them to confront the ghosts of their past at their former home now the most famous haunted house in the country. Nightmares are guaranteed.

Video of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE Official Trailer (2018) Netflix, Horror Movie

Riverdale

This is the tamest offering on the list, but for a CW show, it packs a good scare. Riverdale is based on the Archie comics and follows a group of friends as they navigate high school and the dark secrets of the small-town and the death of their own, Jason Blossom.

Video of Riverdale | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Tell Me a Story

​​​​​From the people behind The Vampire Diaries comes a web series based on a Spanish television series titled "Cuéntame un Cuento." The premise tackles fairy tales and reimagines them into a more realistic, dark and twisted psychological thriller. Since it's an anthology series, the first season, set in NYC, pulls from The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel while season 2 (premieres Dec. 5), set in Nashville, draws from Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. If you need any more convincing, Paul Wesley (TVD's Stefan Salvatore) stars in both seasons.