Enjoy Your Stay - 13 Best Airbnbs in Chicago

Whether you're coming in from out of town or a local to Chicago planning a staycation, Airbnb offers plenty of spaces at a reasonable price point.

Our favorite thing about Airbnb's in Chicago is how much character and personality they have.

People put so much thought into making an Airbnb an experience that could never be offered by a hotel.

There's something for everyone from the music lover to the person trying to snag the perfect IG photo to someone who has wanted to spend a night in a church.

Check out our list of best Airbnb's to rent out while you're in Chicago!

Musical Paradise

The Rock n' Roll Oasis: The River North apartment boasts rock n' roll memorabilia that will please any music lovee. It's also located above a trendy restaurant and offers something that's hard to come by in the city: free parking.

Beatles Mania: Dubbed the AirbnBeatles, the Abbey Road Executive Suite is located in a Coach House in Logan Square and is filled with " lots of Beatles collectibles all around & plenty of music to enjoy, if you like."

Heart of Wrigley

Family Time Wrigley - Looking for the ideal family vacation spot Wrigley? It's this spacious 2-story coach house that blends a rustic style with plenty of fun opportunities for children. There's even a kids swing in the house.

Cubs Lair - Stay here and you'll get the whole Wrigley experience. The condo is pretty much situated atop of Wrigley Field and is the dream place for any Cubs fanatic. It's filled with "Cubbies memorabilia ranging from autographed game used equipment to authentic stadium seats from Wrigley Field itself, this suite has it all!"

IG IRL

Urban Sancturary - Dressed up in all-white, vintage decor, and reclaimed wood, this quaint apartment is an urban sanctuary in the South Old Irving Park neighborhood. Aside from the taverns that line the streets in the neighborhood, the Pinterest-inspired space also has a swing for all your Boomerang needs.

Picturesque - Embracing some darker and more modern stylizations, the high-end apartment will be your solace after a long day of exploring. It's located in Logan Square.

Urban Chic - Boasting dark hues and golds, this vintage home has a welcoming vibe that's intentional. The owner put a lot of thought and effort into making the Airbnb welcoming: "I love the charm of old Chicago buildings mixed with modern decor. Styling the space has been a passion of mine. I wanted my home to feel serene, and sharing it with you, a traveler I know how wonderful it can feel to be comfortable when on a trip."

Sweet Escape - Ryan's place will make you forget your in the middle of the city. And just imagine how artsy and modern your IG photos will look!

Mini Spa

This city condo doubles as a relaxation resort with a spa, heated floors, and a calming vibe.

Downtown LUX

This River North apartment redefines what it means to live luxuriously, but the views alone are reason enough to stay here.

Wooden Vibes

If you're coming with a group and appreciate a good mahogany hardwood floor, this West Town penthouse is for you. It spans 3 levels, has views of the skyline, and access to a private rooftop deck for better viewing.

Hidden Oasis

I'll just let the description do all the talking: "The Compound is a hidden oasis in the heart of Logan Square. This loft has 2000 sq ft of space on 2 levels plus a lush large private yard with pond and terrace with gas grill."

Take Me To Church

A church. This is a church turned into a home that fits 12 guests and boasts 13 beds. The history of the church, which you'll find in the listing, is interesting. While it was remodeled plenty of motifs have remained in their original state including some of the artwork. If you're looking for a unique place to host an event, including a wedding, this is it!