15 Picture-Perfect Places to Propose in Chicago

Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year.

In fact, according to a new survey, the romance is so powerful that approximately 43 percent of Millennials get engaged on V-Day.

In Chicago, we're all about engagement locations that show off the best part of our city: the impressive skyline.

We've rounded up some of the most romantic places (that are Instagram approved) in Chicago to get engaged.

Your S/O is bound to say 'I do' with a skyline that's just as bright as that diamond!

1. LondonHouse Cupola

Love on top! The LondonHouse Cupola makes you feel like you're on top of the world. The luxury hotel is located on the riverfront and offers up some of the best 360-degree views of the city. LondonHouse knows it, even offering a proposal package to ensure your moment is "fairytale" perfect. The package includes an hour atop the cupola, a host that escorts you up, a bottle of Dom Perignon, flower petal walkway, and a backup private dining room in case of weather. If you want everything to look picture perfect then check them out at 85 East Wacker Drive at North Michigan Avenue. Keep in mind it may be cold in the winter, so bundle up!

Credit: City Savvy Imaging

2. Ping Tom Park in Chinatown

Ping Tom Park is often overlooked, but it's a beautiful and serene spot that offers uninhibited views of the skyline and isn't as busy as other tourist spots.

Credit: Dreamstime

3. Signature Room

The Signature Room may be the most romantic place in the whole city. The restaurant which sits atop the 95th floor of the John Hanock center was even named the best place to get engaged by Orbitz. The travel company credited the "killer views of the Chicago cityscape and Lake Michigan" for making it the "quintessential proposal spot." Of course, a delicious dinner, drinks and dessert will accompany the big moment as will overjoyed reactions from other diners.

Credit: Dreamstime

4. North Avenue Beach

North Ave Beach is the perfect spot for an engagement as it overlooks Lake Michigan on one side and the skyline on the other. Pro tip: your pictures will come out best right at sunset when the buildings start reflecting off the water.

Credit: Floyd McCraney

5. Harold Washington Library Winter Garden

Your choices may be limited in the winter which is why the Harold Washington Library is so perfect. Located on the 9th floor, it offers an elegant and spacious atrium which overlooks the whole room and provides a truly romantic atmosphere.

Credit: Dreamstime

6. Helicopter Ride

Calling all thrill-seeking couples! Helicopter rides offer breathtaking views of the city, champagne, and chocolates. For the best views opt for an evening ride when all the twinkling lights illuminate the city below you.

Credit: Dreamstime

7. Jackson CTA stop

This suggestion may seem a bit misplaced, but we promise there's a logical reason behind it. The CTA Blue Line can become the perfect engagement spot as long as it has a special meaning to both of you. Do you take it to work together? Is this where you met? Keep in mind, you'll probably have a crowd. There's also the possibility of paying one of the musicians that are always entertaining riders down there to play a little romantic love tune while you get down on one knee.

Credit: Imagn

8. Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel

Much like your love, soar 200 feet above the city on Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel. The transparent gondolas allow for unparalleled views of the city. Is there anything more romantic than a Ferris Wheel? As with much of the other suggestions, going at dusk provides you with a beautiful and glowing backdrop.

Credit: Dreamstime

9. Millenium Park

If your goal is to be a true Chicagoan when proposing, you cannot go wrong at Millenium Park. You will be smack-dab in the middle of the city and all of its action, surrounded by the skyline, lake, and tourists. You can even plan your proposal so that your reflection is seen in the Bean when you get down on one knee.

Credit: Dreamstime

10. Art Institute Bridge

First, take your love on a stroll through the Art Institute. When you get to the bridge take in the skyline before popping the question. Once your S/O says yes, you can head on down to the Millenium Park and celebrate.

11. Soldier Field, Wrigley Field or the United Center

Love sports? There's nothing more iconic than Soldier Field if you're a Bears fan, United Center if you're a Bulls fan, and Wrigley Field if you're a Cubs fan. Catch a game and propose midway. It helps if your team is winning! You can even arrange some screen time or have "Will You Marry Me" flash across the screens!

12. Buckingham Fountain

Fountains always make for beautiful engagement backdrops. In Chicago, we're lucky enough to have Buckingham Fountain. Like most settings, the fountain offers a glimpse of the skyline. In the evening, it also lights up in various colors!

Credit: Sara Spyt

13. Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool in Lincoln Park

A hidden garden smack dab in the middle of our bustling city is the perfect place for an engagement. The waterwall adds a level of tranquility and romance to the 125 W. Fullerton Parkway location.

Credit: Dreamstime

14. Picnic by the river or somewhere near the Riverwalk

There's nothing more romantic than taking a stroll on the Riverwalk. When the weather is warm, you can even sip on some wine or champagne at City Winery after your S/O says 'yes.' In the evening, the Riverwalk lights up in a beautiful golden glow that's especially perfect for photos!

Credit: Dreamstime

So, where do you think you'll pop the question?