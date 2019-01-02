19 Blockbuster Movies to Watch in 2019

You may want to invest in a movie pass.

1. What Men Want

In Theaters February 8

Move over, Mel Gibson. Have you ever wanted to know what men are thinking? Well, Taraji P. Henson can. Much like in "What Women Want," Taraji P. Henson is taking the throne as a sports agent who finds out she has an edge over her sexist male counterrparts when she's able to hear their inner-thoughts. The trailer is hilarious, but aside from Taraji, we also have Pete Davidson and Shaquille O'Neal.

2. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

In Theaters February 8

If you loved the first LEGO Movie, then you'll be happy to return, even if the town of Bricksburg is in shambles after the Duplo invasion and Wyldstyle's abduction. Emmet starts his journey to rescure her from the Systart System. With a new director, Mike Mitchell, at the helm, we're hoping it impresses as the first one.

3. Captain Marvel

In Theaters March 8

Oscar-winner Brie Larson joins the Marvel Universe as Captain Marvel. The former fighter pilot turned intergalactic warrior returns to Earth in the 90s to team up with a younger Nick Fury. If you're interested in all things Marvel, you'll want to check out this film ahead of Avengers: Endgame as Captain Marvel is set to appear in the film, but up until now, her dissapearance hasn't been explained.

4. Us

In Theaters March 22

Mastermind Jordan Peele is creating a new genre of horror movies that force you to think and stay woke. The follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller Get Out is no dud. Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke star in the thriller that will make you re-think your future vacation as the family comes face-to-face with some unexpected guests that terrifyingly resemble themselves. What does it all mean? You'll have to see the film to find out!

5. Dumbo

In Theaters March 29

Everyone's favorite elephant comes to life in Tim Burton's live-action film for Disney. You know the story -- the little elephant with big ears and the ability to fly wants to find his momma while living in a circus.

6. Avengers: End Game

In Theaters April 26

Marvel is remaining pretty tight-lipped about this upcoming feature. The universe is left in ashes and all we know, is that all the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- including those who didn't make it in previous installments -- will appear, including Captain Marvel (Brie Larson who stars in her own film on March 8).

7. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

In Theaters May 10

The Pokemon craze hits the big screen. And it's even cuter than you would expect. Detective Pikachu, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, teams up with a young man, Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), to unravel the mystery behind his father's disappearance.

8. Aladdin

In Theaters May 24

A whole new world! One of Disney's animated hits returns in a live-action remale. Will Smith takes on the famed genie, while Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin, a thief who uses his wishes with the genie to woo Princess Jasmine.

9. Men in Black International

In Theaters June 14

Remember the Men in Black? Well, they're back! Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite as special, secret agents tasked with policing E.T's on Earth.

10. Toy Story 4

In Theaters June 21

Get your tissues ready because the toy are back! Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the others are adding to their squad this summer. Meet Forky, a fork who became a toy and embarked on one heck of a road trip!

11. Spider-Man: Far from Home

In Theaters July 5

Alright. Last we saw Spider Man, he was kind of dead. We're assuming something major happened in Avengers: Endgame to explain his return in the sequel. He'll also be fighting Mysterio.

12. The Lion King

In Theaters July 19

2019 is big on remakes, but it's a good thing we love them. If the animated version of Simba mourning his father and taking back control of the kingdom didn't make you weep, the live-action version surely will. And did we mention Donald Glover will voice Simba while Beyonce becomes Nala? Hakuna Matata!

13. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

In Theaters July 26

Quentin Tarantino once again tries his hand at a historical drama that takes us to 1960s Hollywood at the time of the Manson Family murders. If that's not enough to intrigue you, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a washed up TV star while Brad Pitt plays his longtime stunt double. I wonder if the double had a stunt double himself?

14. It: Chapter 2

In Theaters September 6

Halloween comes early with the "IT" sequel which focuses on the second half of Stephen King's novel. The Losers Club is grown up and thus, erased Pennywise the Clown from their memories. That is until they have to face him again when he returns 27-years later. Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, so enough said.

15. Joker

In Theaters October 8

Heath Ledger immortalized the Joker, one of the most iconic supervillains of all time, however, Joaquin Pheonix is giving us a brand new adaptation. Little is known about the film besides Martin Scorsese running the show and Robert De Niro co-starring.

16. Are You Afraid of the Dark?

In Theaters October 11

If you remember watching the anthology series on Nickelodean, you may want to give this big-screen reboot a shot.

17. Frozen 2

In Theaters November 22

We just can't seem to let it go. The sequel returns just in time to get another child's song stuck in your head for the entire holiday season! So far, all we know is that two very promising names -- Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown -- have joined the original cast.

18. Cats

In Theaters Dec 20

Two words: Taylor Swift. You know how much she loves her cats. How could we miss this musical adaptation of the longest-running shows in Broadway history? Also, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, James Corden, Idris Alba, and Jason Derulo are in it so yeah, it needs to be on your list.

19. Star Wars: Episode IX

In Theaters Dec 20

It's almost like a sin not to be excited about a Star Wars movie.