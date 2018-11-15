20 Reasons Why Winter is The Worst

Cold weather doesn't make life easier, and it isn't for anyone.

I've lived in Chicago all my life, and I'm still not used to the plunging temps, windchill, and overabundance of snow.

Once the holiday magic wears off, the houses go back to being bare and hollow, and the excitement of the first snow wears thin, I can safely say that I hate the wintertime.

It's awful.

And here are 20 reasons supporting that bold statement.

Of course, not all of you agree with me so if you love winter, check out this post because you'll probably relate to it more!

1. Everything is more difficult

Leaving the house, getting into your car, and driving anywhere is more of a process and takes way more time. Simply put, it's a hassle. Get ready to leave early and plan routes for five months straight.

2. It's Cold

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Winter is cold, and in Chicago, temps drop to sub-zero. Paired with the windchill, you might as well become a snowman.

3. Then, It's Hot

This may be my least favorite thing about winter. The temperature change when you go from super cold to a heated establishment or train. Suddenly, your body begins to sweat, you get heat flashes, but there are just way too many layers to take off, so you stand there hoping that you don't topple over and faint.

4. Dibs

Dibs suck any way you look at them. If you put odd objects like cones and chairs in your parking spot, you're kind of an asshole. But if you shovel a spot for yourself, your neighbors will take it without a second thought (rude), forcing you to park in the snowed-in spot. As I said, either way, it's a lose-lose.

5. Black Ice

You'll know why this is so high up on the list the next time you bite it on your way to work... in front of all your co-workers.

6. Dry Air

You can have a top of the line humidifier and that sucker still can't keep up with the dry air taking over your body. Dry nostrils, dry eyes, dry skin -- it's SO DRY!

7. Layers

This kind of goes hand-in-hand #3. Dressing in the winter time is a nightmare. Your cold so you want to wear a sweater, but when you get to work, your way too hot. Also, layers are uncomfortable and make you feel like the Michelin man. Have you ever worn a thick sweather under your jacket and started feeling the circulation cut off in your arms? Terrifying.

8. Shoveling

Spending 30-minutes outside picking up piles of heavy snow? Not my idea of fun. Plus, you're cold and then after some time, your back starts to hurt because shoveling is not for the faint of heart.

9. Gross, Black Snow

The first snowfall is nice because it's white and fluffy. However, after a day it turns into nasty, black mush and sticks around for way too long.

10. Lack of Motivation

I haven't met a single person who wants to do ANYTHING when it gets cold outside. Instead, everyone would rather curl up under a blanket by the fireplace, watch movies and eat delicious food.

11. Showers

You jump in the shower only to find the water takes twice as long to heat up. Then, when it's finally heated, you have to exit into the tundra-like cold.

12. Shocks of Electricity

It's like the joke winter plays on you, but it isn't funny.

13. It's Always Dark

You wake up to darkness, you leave work in darkness and you fall asleep in the darkness. It's like the darkness has consumed your soul, but you have to try extra hard to remain optimistic or you'll spiral and go down an unwelcome and depressing rabbit hole. SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) is real.

15. Dry Skin

Moisturizing doesn't help. No matter how much of the stuff you lather up, your skin still cracks and develops a gray hue. I need sunlight, please.

16. Being Sick

I think the colder weather WOULD be bearable if people weren't sick 24/7 from November to mid-April. But everywhere you go, someone is sneezing and coughing. Runny noses aren't attractive or comfortable so please, keep those germs away from me! Wash your hands, pop some Emergen-C or stay at home.

17. Cold Wind Hurts Your Skin

It feels like a thousand little knives stabbing you.

18. Driving Conditions in General

Your slipping and sliding and driving over nasty slush and everyone around you is acting as if they've never driven in snow before.

19. Your Bill Goes Up

Listen Com-Ed, I didn't ask for this blistering cold so why am I paying the price for it?

20. M.I.A Gloves

Nothing is harder to keep track of then gloves. Do you know how many pairs of gloves I've lost? Where do they go? I need one of those strings with my gloves attached to it so I never misplace or lose them.