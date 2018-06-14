2018's Hottest Weekend Is Coming - Here's How To Keep Cool
There's an excessive heat watch in effect for Chicago!
For those of you complaining about the cold and crummy weather in Chicago, you are getting your wish.
Temps are going to be in the upper 90s this weekend and at times, with the heat index, it will feel like the 100s!
WGN is warning Chicagoans that "combining excessive heat, high humidity, intense sunshine and little or no nighttime relief from the heat buildup will set the stage for life-threatening atmospheric conditions this coming weekend."
They are even speculating that the conditions might be similar to the 1995 deadly heat wave.
Therefore, The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening.
High temps could be hazardous to the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Here are some precautions you should take!
- If you're worried about family members, friends or neighbors, please call 3-1-1 to request a well-being check.
- If you don't have AC in your home, find the nearest cooling center by calling 3-1-1.
- Drink PLENTY of fluids including water. Since your body is sweating more, dehydration can occur which can lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
- Stay out of the sun during peak hours usually between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Wear loose clothing and stick to cotton fabrics. Avoid dark colors that attract the sun and opt for colors light white and cream that reflect the sun's radiation.
- Munch on cooling fruit like watermelon or cucumbers.
- Avoid salty foods, caffeine and alcohol which can contribute to dehydration.
- Shut your blinds in an effort to keep your rooms cool.
- Rinse your wrists -- it can help cool you down. Keeping your feet cool will also help.
- Have a battery operated fan nearby.