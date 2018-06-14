2018's Hottest Weekend Is Coming - Here's How To Keep Cool

For those of you complaining about the cold and crummy weather in Chicago, you are getting your wish.

Temps are going to be in the upper 90s this weekend and at times, with the heat index, it will feel like the 100s!

WGN is warning Chicagoans that "combining excessive heat, high humidity, intense sunshine and little or no nighttime relief from the heat buildup will set the stage for life-threatening atmospheric conditions this coming weekend."

They are even speculating that the conditions might be similar to the 1995 deadly heat wave.

Therefore, The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

High temps could be hazardous to the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Here are some precautions you should take!