2019-2020 Fall TV Schedule for ABC, The CW, FOX, NBC, and CBS!
Set your DVRS!
Set your DVRs because the 2019/20 fall TV season is filled with plenty of great offerings.
We've gathered a schedule list for each network -- The CW, NBC, CBS, ABC, and FOX -- so you can mark your calendars appropriately.
NBC
MONDAY
8-10 P.M. — The Voice
10-11 P.M. — Bluff City Law
TUESDAY
8-9 P.M. — The Voice
9-10 P.M. — This Is Us
10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY
8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med
9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire
10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore
8:30-9 P.M. — Perfect Harmony
9-9:30 P.M. — The Good Place
9:30-10 P.M. — Sunnyside
10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU
FRIDAY
8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist
9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC
SATURDAY
8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)
THE CW
SUNDAY
8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (New Series)
9:00-10:00PM SUPERGIRL
MONDAY
8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (New Night)
9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH
9:00-10:00PM ARROW (New Night)
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE
9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (New Series)
THURSDAY
8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL
9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00PM CHARMED (New Night)
9:00-10:00PM DYNASTY
CBS
MONDAY
8-8:30 PM –The Neighborhood
8:30-9 PM — BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (New Series)
9-10 PM — ALL RISE (New Series)
10-11 PM — Bull
TUESDAY
8-9 PM — NCIS
9-10 PM –FBI
10-11 PM — NCIS: New Orleans
WEDNESDAY
8-9 PM — Survivor
9-10 PM — SEAL Team
10-11 PM — S.W.A.T.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 — Young Sheldon
8:30-9 PM –THE UNICORN (New Series)
9-9:30 PM — Mom
9:30-10 PM — CAROL’S SECOND ACT (New Series)
10-11 PM — EVIL (New Series)
FRIDAY
8-9 PM — Hawaii Five 0
9-10 PM — Magnum P.I.
10-11 PM — Blue Bloods
SATURDAY
8-9 PM — Crimetime Saturday
9-10 PM — Crimetime Saturday
10-11 PM — 48 Hours
SUNDAY
7-8 PM — 60 Minutes
8-9 PM — God Friended Me
9-10 PM — NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 PM — Madam Secretary
ABC
MONDAY
8 PM — Dancing with the Stars
10 PM — The Good Doctor
TUESDAY
8 PM –The Conners
8:30 PM — Bless This Mess
9 PM — MIXED-ISH (New Series)
9:30 PM — black-ish
10 PM — EMERGENCE (New Series)
WEDNESDAY
8 PM — The Goldbergs
8:30 PM — Schooled
9 PM — Modern Family
9:30 PM — Single Parents
10 PM — STUMPTOWN (New Series)
THURSDAY
8 PM — Grey’s Anatomy
9 PM — A Million Little Things
10 PM — How to Get Away with Murder
FRIDAY
8 PM — American Housewife
8:30 PM — Fresh Off the Boat
9 PM — 20/20 (two hours)
SATURDAY
8 PM — Saturday Night Football
SUNDAY
7 PM — America’s Funniest Home Videos
8 PM – KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (New Series)
9 PM — Shark Tank
10 PM — The Rookie
FOX
MONDAY
8 pm 9-1-1
9 pm PRODIGAL SON (New Series)
TUESDAY
8 pm The Resident (new time slot)
9 pm Empire (new time slot)
WEDNESDAY
8 pm The Masked Singer (new time slot)
9 pm NOT JUST ME (New Series)
THURSDAY
8 pm Thursday Night Football
FRIDAY
8 pm WWE’s SmackDown Live
SATURDAY
8 pm College Football
SUNDAY
8 pm The Simpsons
8: 30 pm BLESS THE HARTS (New Series)
9 pm Bob’s Burgers (new time slot)
9:30 pm Family Guy (new time slot)
The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico" is being held to midseason with a slated date of January or February.
Over at CBS, "MacGyver" and "Criminal Minds" were pushed over to midseason, as were ABC's "American Idol," "The Bachelor," "THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY," "FOR LIFE," 'Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." "Station 19," and "UNITED WE FALL."
FOX's "The Orville," "MasterChef," "Last Man Standing," "9-1-1: LONE STAR," "FILTHY RICH," "DEPUTY," "NEXT," "OUTMATCHED," "ULTIMATE TAG," "DUNCANVILLE," and "THE GREAT NORTH" are being held for midseason as well.