2019-2020 Fall TV Schedule for ABC, The CW, FOX, NBC, and CBS!

Set your DVRs because the 2019/20 fall TV season is filled with plenty of great offerings.

We've gathered a schedule list for each network -- The CW, NBC, CBS, ABC, and FOX -- so you can mark your calendars appropriately.

NBC

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Bluff City Law

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — Perfect Harmony

9-9:30 P.M. — The Good Place

9:30-10 P.M. — Sunnyside

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

THE CW

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERGIRL

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00PM ARROW (New Night)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM CHARMED (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM DYNASTY

CBS

MONDAY

8-8:30 PM –The Neighborhood

8:30-9 PM — BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (New Series)

9-10 PM — ALL RISE (New Series)

10-11 PM — Bull

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — NCIS

9-10 PM –FBI

10-11 PM — NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM — Survivor

9-10 PM — SEAL Team

10-11 PM — S.W.A.T.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 — Young Sheldon

8:30-9 PM –THE UNICORN (New Series)

9-9:30 PM — Mom

9:30-10 PM — CAROL’S SECOND ACT (New Series)

10-11 PM — EVIL (New Series)

FRIDAY

8-9 PM — Hawaii Five 0

9-10 PM — Magnum P.I.

10-11 PM — Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8-9 PM — Crimetime Saturday

9-10 PM — Crimetime Saturday

10-11 PM — 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7-8 PM — 60 Minutes

8-9 PM — God Friended Me

9-10 PM — NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 PM — Madam Secretary

ABC

MONDAY

8 PM — Dancing with the Stars

10 PM — The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 PM –The Conners

8:30 PM — Bless This Mess

9 PM — MIXED-ISH (New Series)

9:30 PM — black-ish

10 PM — EMERGENCE (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8 PM — The Goldbergs

8:30 PM — Schooled

9 PM — Modern Family

9:30 PM — Single Parents

10 PM — STUMPTOWN (New Series)

THURSDAY

8 PM — Grey’s Anatomy

9 PM — A Million Little Things

10 PM — How to Get Away with Murder

FRIDAY

8 PM — American Housewife

8:30 PM — Fresh Off the Boat

9 PM — 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

8 PM — Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7 PM — America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 PM – KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (New Series)

9 PM — Shark Tank

10 PM — The Rookie

FOX

MONDAY

8 pm 9-1-1

9 pm PRODIGAL SON (New Series)

TUESDAY

8 pm The Resident (new time slot)

9 pm Empire (new time slot)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Masked Singer (new time slot)

9 pm NOT JUST ME (New Series)

THURSDAY

8 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8 pm WWE’s SmackDown Live

SATURDAY

8 pm College Football

SUNDAY

8 pm The Simpsons

8: 30 pm BLESS THE HARTS (New Series)

9 pm Bob’s Burgers (new time slot)

9:30 pm Family Guy (new time slot)

The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico" is being held to midseason with a slated date of January or February.

Over at CBS, "MacGyver" and "Criminal Minds" were pushed over to midseason, as were ABC's "American Idol," "The Bachelor," "THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY," "FOR LIFE," 'Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." "Station 19," and "UNITED WE FALL."

FOX's "The Orville," "MasterChef," "Last Man Standing," "9-1-1: LONE STAR," "FILTHY RICH," "DEPUTY," "NEXT," "OUTMATCHED," "ULTIMATE TAG," "DUNCANVILLE," and "THE GREAT NORTH" are being held for midseason as well.