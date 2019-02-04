2019 Valentine's Day Specials: Wine & Dine in Chicago

Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

Aba

Thursday, February 14 – Sunday, February 17

Enjoy Aba's full menu + specials for the holiday, including a 7 oz. Grilled Prime Ribeye Cap and Truffle Baked Orzo. Sparkling rosé, red or white wine available for $12 a glass.

Antico Posto

Thursday, February 14 – Sunday, February 17

They'll be serving a full menu including specials like the Golden Beet and Lobster Salad, Ciabatta-Crusted Branzino and Veal Marsala Risotto.

Bar Ramone

Thursday, February 14 – Saturday, February 16

Sip on some rosé txakoli or enjoy a glass of red or white wine alongside Bar Ramone’s full menu or special holiday dishes, including Oysters with chorizo oil, fresh lemon and black pepper and traditional caviar service. Order up dessert and enjoy a chocolate soufflé.

Beatrix – River North, Streeterville & Fulton Market

Thursday, February 14 – Wednesday, February 20

Treat your special someone to a romantic evening filled with specials including Short Rib Stroganoff and Black Sesame Crusted Salmon with steamed sugar snap peas and sesame-soy dressing. Finish your night with a Tall Dark & Berry Handsome Chocolate Cake to share. Full menu available in addition to holiday specials.

Big Bowl – Chicago, Lincolnshire & Schaumburg

Wednesday, February 13 – Sunday, February 17

Enjoy a special three-course Valentine’s Menu For Two that will be available from Wednesday, February 13 -Sunday, February 17. The menu includes an appetizer to share, your choice of signature main courses such as Kung Pao Chicken, Beef & Broccoli or Shrimp with Shanghai Noodles, with choice of dessert to share. The dinner is $45.95 per couple people, plus tax (gratuity & beverages not included).

Ema

Thursday, February 14 – Sunday, February 17

Feast on Valentines Day specials with your loved one like the Truffle Baked Orzo with truffles, parmesan and lemon, Grilled Lamb Chop with golden raisin chutney, yogurt and lemon and Grilled King Crab with black lime butter. Full menu available in addition to holiday specials.

Il Porcellino – Cocktail Class

Tuesday, February 12; 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Join the Il Porcellino beverage team for a Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail class. It’s a hands-on experience to learn about and enjoy classic libations all inspired by love with a special take-home gift. Grab tickets HERE!

L. Woods

Friday, February 8 – Wednesday, February 20

Specials for the holiday include Shrimp & Crab Louie Salad, Ruby Red Trout with Ritz cracker crust and roasted winter vegetables and Filet Medallions with white cheddar crust, mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach. Top the meal off with dessert and enjoy Sticky Toffee Date Cake. Looking for other L. Woods favorites? The full menu will be available in addition to holiday specials.

Mity Nice Bar & Grill

Thursday, February 14 – Sunday, February 17

Start your night off with a glass of wine and enjoy Mity Nice favorites in addition to the special for the holiday, Lobster Mac & Cheese. Grab two spoons and finish the celebration with Dark Chocolate Mousse.

Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago & Oak Brook

Thursday, February 7 – Thursday, February 14

Enjoy seasonal Plat du Jour specials including French Kiss Oysters with spicy cucumber and champagne verde sauce, Maine Lobster Bisque with crab & apple salad and herbs, Raclette Mac n Cheese for two and Dark Chocolate Sorbet with salted vanilla meringue. Mon Ami Gabi’s Plat du Jour specials will be available during lunch and dinner, in addition to our regular menu offerings.

Nacional 27

Share an Argentinian inspired meal featuring savory tapas and ceviche, Bisteca Argentina and our signature Tres Leches Flan for $49 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included). After dinner, make sure to hit the dance floor with your sweetheart for salsa lessons at 7:00 PM and 8:30 PM.

RPM Steak

Thursday, February 14; 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM



Join us at RPM Steak, where much of the refined menu is easily shareable and complemented by luxe specials. Opt for a steak meant for two, such as 38 ounces of the Prime Dry-Aged 60 Day Long-Bone Ribeye or the 42-ounce Mishima Tomahawk. Top off your Valentine meal with Baked Alaska that is flambeed tableside or luxurious 14K Gold Chocolate Cake layered with chocolate ganache, glazed with dark chocolate and adorned with 14 karat gold leaf.

Shaw’s Crab House – Chicago

Thursday, February 14 – Saturday, February 16

Join us for a four-course dinner for two for Valentine’s Day! The dinner features a Surf and Turf duo with a sliced 14 oz prime NY Strip Steak served with truffle butter, roasted cipollini onions and a Whole Maine Lobster Thermidor. Price is $150 plus tax, (gratuity not included). Pair your dinner with our specialty cocktail just for the holiday, Orange Velvet. Orange Velvet is made with Pyrat Spiced Rum, coconut cream, orange juice, Cointreau, grated nutmeg and orange zest.

Shaw’s Crab House – Schaumburg – Cupid Brunch

Sunday, February 10; 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM

For Shaw’s Cupid’s Brunch on February 10, enjoy a brunch-style buffet featuring a Cold Seafood & Salad Bar, a Grand Hot Buffet including a Build-Your-Own Omelet Station & Waffle Bar, and the famous Shaw’s Sweets Table. Wear red to brunch and receive a special Valentine from the restaurant (minimum gift value of $30). Brunch is priced at $65 per person plus tax (gratuity not included).

Shaw’s Crab House – Schaumburg – Valentine’s Day

Thursday, February 14 – Sunday, February 17

From February 14 – February 17, enjoy a four-course dinner for two! The dinner features a Surf and Turf duo with a sliced 14 oz prime NY Strip Steak served with truffle butter, roasted cipollini onions and a Whole Maine Lobster Thermidor. The dinner for two is priced at $150 plus tax (gratuity not included).



Tokio Pub

Thursday, February 14 – Sunday, February 17

Make your meal memorable with dishes like our Popcorn Lobster, Lobster Maki, Lobster Tacos, Szechuan Lobster, and the Surf & Turf Hot Rock. These specials will be available a la carte from Valentine’s Day on Thursday, February 14 – Sunday, February 17. Pair your lobster dinner with a bottle of either Jean Louis Brut or Jean Louis Brut Rose for $25 plus tax (gratuity not included).

Summer House Santa Monica

Saturday, February 9 – Saturday, February 16

We’ll be selling our Valentine’s Day sugar cookie in the market for $4.95, available for dine-in or grab and go from Saturday, February 9 – Saturday, February 16.

Wildfire Chicago, Oak Brook, Lincolnshire, Schaumburg and Glenview

Wednesday, February 13 – Sunday, February 17

Enjoy a four-course Valentine’s Menu For Two. The menu includes a starter and salad to share, your choice of Wildfire signature main courses such as Cedar Planked Salmon, Feta Crusted New York Strip Steak or Oven-Roasted Lump Crab Cakes, with a choice of a side, and dessert. The menu is $95 per couple people, plus tax (gratuity not included).

Wow Bao

Sunday, February 10 – Sunday, February 17

Better than a box of chocolates, give your Valentine Wow Bao’s 6-pack Dessert Bao featuring three sweet signature flavors for just $6.99. Enjoy two of each flavor including Chocolate Bao, Matcha Coconut Bao and new Chocolate Banana Bao, back for a limited time and available February 1. Purchase at any Chicago location or purchase on the Wow Bao App.

Valentine's Day Specials on February 14

Booth One

Thursday, February 14; 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Our chefs are spreading the love by presenting a luxe prix-fixe menu of seasonal specialties, plus some surprising inventions to savor along the way. All guests will leave with Heart-Shaped Macarons. The prix-fixe menu is $55 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included).

Di Pescara

Thursday, February 14; 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Di Pescara will be featuring specials in addition to regular service including Seared Viking Village Scallops with Crispy Polenta, Big Eye Tuna Maki Roll, Whole Roasted Dover Sole with a Brown Butter Caper Sauce and Chocolate Pot Au Creme finished with a Hazelnut Shortbread crunch.

Everest

Thursday, February 14; 4:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Dine from the Chef’s Tasting Menu at $145 per person plus tax, (gratuity not included) from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM and $195 per person, plus tax, (gratuity not included) from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Wine pairings will also be available for $125 plus tax, (gratuity not included). Complimentary valet parking is offered for our patrons.

Il Porcellino – Valentine’s Day

Thursday, February 14; 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Indulge in holiday specials, like Lobster Risotto and Short Rib Ravioli, alongside the regular menu. Be sure to save room for dessert – Butterscotch Pie or the Double Chocolate Cake make for perfect Valentine treats!

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Chicago

Thursday, February 14

Begin your evening with a selection of Oysters on the Half Shell, our signature Florida Stone Crab Claws or Alaskan King Crab Legs. End your meal on a sweet note with a slice (or two) of our infamous pie. Guests will also receive a special treat at the end of their meal as our way of saying thanks for celebrating with us.

Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago – Carry-Out & Delivery

Thursday, February 14; 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Mon Ami Gabi serving a multi-course candlelit dinner for two, including our signature baguette, Caesar Salad, Steak Classique, Trout Almondine, Chocolate Mousse and more – available for carry-out or delivery through UberEats and DoorDash. The dinner package for two is priced at $78 per guest plus tax, (gratuity not included) and includes a votive candle and option to add a bottle of house wine for $36.

Naoki Sushi

Thursday, February 14; 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Chef Naoki will be offering an a la carte menu plus a selection of specials to share. Chef Naoki will also be hosting a special Omakase at the sushi bar. The cost is $95 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included) for the Omakase and space is very limited.

Naoki Sushi – Omakase tickets

Osteria Via Stato

Thursday, February 14; 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a four-course menu prepared by Chef David DiGregorio, including a toast of sparkling rosé. The price is $59.95 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included) with the option to add a wine pairing for $30 or $50 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included). For diners choosing to order a la carte, the full dinner menu will be available from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Oyster Bah

Thursday, February 14, 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Start your meal with the Supreme Seafood Platter served with oysters, mussels, lobster tail, poke, and chilled king crab for $45.95 plus tax, (gratuity not included). For an entree, dine on our favorite couple, the Surf & Turf! The Surf & Turf will be a 6 oz filet and .5 lb Steamed Alaskan King Crab Legs for $54.95 plus tax, (gratuity not included).

Petterino’s

Thursday, February 14

Petterino’s will be featuring specials in addition to regular dinner service including Tuna Tartare with a Soy Ginger Vinaigrette, Maine Lobster Risotto, Surf & Turf, and a Red Velvet Raspberry Mousse Cake.

RPM Italian

Thursday, February 14; 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone at RPM Italian, where festive specials will be offered alongside the signature menu. Start off with a Bellini or glass of Giuliana Prosecco, then opt for shareable dishes such as Whole Grilled Branzino For Two, Prime Dry-Aged Bistecca Fiorentina and any of RPM’s handmade pastas. The Chocolate Torta or Bellini Float, made with Giuliana Prosecco and white peach, makes for a perfect Valentine finale.

Saranello’s

Thursday, February 14; 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saranello’s will be hosting a small intimate pre-fixe menu in the upstairs lounge with a DJ, dancing and specials in the main dining room. Featured specials include Crab and Corn Bisque, Roasted Maine Lobster Tagliatelle, White Truffle Risotto and more. His & Hers Pre-Fixe Dinner will be $68.95 plus tax, (gratuity not included).

Saranello’s His and Hers Pre-Fixe Dinner tickets