2019's Best & Worst States for Singles — Where Does Illinois Rank?

Valentine's Day is around the corner, but if you're single, you're probably not looking forward to it.

You're not alone. According to personal-finance website WallterHub, about 45 percent of all U.S adults are single.

But did you know where you live may play a huge factor in your relationship status?

WalletHub decided to help Americans improve their chances of finding love by comparing 50 states against 28 key indicators like single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita.

Surprisingly, Florida was the BEST state for singles followed by California, Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania. Ohio, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and Michigan rounded out the list.

How did Illinois rank? We came in at #6 on the "Best States for Singles" list. Not too shabby for your love life. We do have a ton of fun date night options in and around the city all year-round.

If you're trying to find a S/O you should probably avoid Kansas, Alabama, Alaska, Mississippi, Kentucky, Wyoming, North Dakota, Arkansas and Virginia as they ranked worst.

Check out the full report HERE!