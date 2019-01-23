21 Most Romantic Things to Do in Chicago For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is all about romance. When else are you going to swoop your significant other off their feet?

Thankfully, we live in one of the most romantic cities in the world -- #8 according to Instacart Romance Index.

It's impossible not to fall in love while strolling by the lake with the skyline gleaming behind you.

The city offers plenty of romantic offerings in the city, so check out our suggestions and plan the most romantic date night of your life this Valentine's Day!

Around The City

1. You Spin Me Right Round

Take in the sights of the city aboard the Centennial Wheel, which offers 360-degree views of Chicago in enclosed gondolas that are perfect for snuggling.

2. Take a Valentine's Day Cruise

Take your romance to the water aboard Chicago's cruise lines. Odyssey is offering a few Valentine's Day Cruises -- a Riverfront Cruise, a Lakefront Cruise and a Brunch Cruise -- while Spirit Cruises is offering a Valentine's Day cruise complete with a dinner buffet and dancing with a live DJ.

3. Snuggle Up in an Igloo

The Godfrey and City Winery aren't letting the cold weather stop the romance. You can take in the views of the city in a heated, transparent igloo. Each igloo seats up to six. Enjoy a delicious menu of shareable small plats and some wintery-themed drinks. I'd argue there isn't anything a more romantic setting in this city. Be sure to make a reservation in advance!

4. Rooftop drinks at Cindy's on Michigan Ave

Some of the best views of the city can be found at Cindy's on Michigan Ave. Stop by for the drinks, stay for the cozy atmosphere.

Something Sweet

1. Satisfy your sweet tooth!

Head over to Margie’s Candies, a mainstay in Bucktown, and share a banana split together.

Pamper & Relax

1. Escape from Reality at Aire Ancient Baths

You've never experienced a spa quite like Aire Ancient Baths, set in a 1900s factory and boasting Roman and Greek architecture. There are many options to choose from including candlelit thermal baths, aromatherapy steam rooms and massages. For a steep price of $500, you can get the most indulgent Valentine's Day experience by soaking in "the antioxidant properties of the Spanish Ribera del Duero red grapes in this special and unforgettable journey designed for two." While you're enjoying yourself, you can dine on Wine and a cheese board. You may also opt for The Sweetheart Ritual package.

2. Cozy up by the fireplace at Chief O’Neils

Chief O'Neils, a British-style pub decked out in Irish decor and offering a traditional menu which includes Guinness-inspired treats. Grab a pint, some fish and chips or Guinness Cheddar soup, and cozy up by the fire for the evening.

Romantic Dinner Options

1. Eat on the River

Dine on Italian and steak while overlooking the river view at Gibson’s on the River. Be sure to surprise your love with a dessert with a chocolate sign that says “I Love You” in chocolate by calling in advance or whispering to your waiter as you “head to the bathroom."

2. Views + Dinner at the Signature Lounge

Nothing says Chicago and romance quite like the Signature Lounge atop the John Hancock Center. Drinks and dinner with your significant other as you're taking in the view of the city from the 96th floor is indescribable, which is why it's the "signature" thing to do on Valentine's Day. Just be aware -- everyone around you is going to be getting engaged! If you are interested, be sure to make reservations ahead of time.

3. A Little Fondue Never Hurt Nobody

Is there anything more romantic than chocolate dipped strawberries, marshmallows or various meats, veggies and seafood alongside a delicious cheese fondue. You can both and a romantic atmosphere at Geja's Cafe in Lincoln Park or at the Melting Pot.

4. Go to Italy

Well, Eataly. The Italian mega-market and upscale food court is located in River North and boasts seventeen restaurants and cafes. While you're there, shop around and enjoy some imported beers and wine. Or check out the latest pop-up concept, BAITA, an Alpine-themed restaurant that screams "hygge" with holiday decor, blankets, and fireplaces. The menu includes ski-lodge approved bites like pillowy gnocchi, melted raclette cheese and Roman-style pizza.

Have A Little Fun

1. Recreate Your First Date

Just because you've been together forever doesn't mean you have to lose the romance. Recreate what you did the first time you went out. Did you meet at a coffee shop? Did you grab dinner at a local joint? Did you catch a movie? Reignite the spark! Bonus points if you even dress the same way you did on your first date... if you even remember you wore.

2. Cooking Class

Do something out-of-the-box this Valentine's Day — take a cooking class at The Chopping Block. You won't regret the memories you make and you definitely won't regret the delicious meal you whip up together. You might even learn some useful skills for the kitchen!

3. Put Your Heads Together at an Escape Room

Escape Room's are all the rage these days. They force you to bond and work together. Check out The Escape Game Chicago in River North!

Get a Little Hipster

1. MoneyGun, MoneyGun, MoneyGun

Grab drinks at MoneyGun in the West Loop. It's a speakeasy-type bar nestled inside fo an unassuming building and a restaurant.

2. Au Cheval

Love is eating the best burger in the city together. Grab dinner and drinks at Au Cheval in the West Loop. It has a diner vibe, but they also play music "reel-to-reel."

Grab Some Libations

1. Get Lost in Paradise

Escape to a tropical destination over drinks at Lost Lake on Diversey.

2. The Language of Love

Get serenaded by a mariachi singer and guitar player at Maria’s Mexican Restaurant on Harlem while sipping killer margaritas and eating fajitas.

3. Sip on Some Wine

Chill out in an intimate setting at Angelo's Wine Bar for pizza and wine flights.

Hang Out at Home!

1. Cook a Cute Dinner with Heart Shaped Pasta

WorldMarket sells adorable heart-shaped pasta that could pair really well with lobster and greens.

2. Unleash Your Inner Bartender

Get crafty by whipping up a signature love potion (or a few) for you and bae. Check out this list and make whatever your little heart desires!