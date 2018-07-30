5 Artists Who Charge The Most For Their Instagram Posts
Holy... you will never believe how much Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez make per post!
Most people use Instagram to share their personal moments with friends and followers.
Celebrities use it for the same thing, however, they get paid INSANE amounts per Instagram post because they've learned to monetize it as "influencers."
Here are the 5 celebrities who make the most money per post according to Hopper HQ's Instagram Rich List 2018. Aren't you so jealous that's actually a thing?!
1. Kylie Jenner - Of course, the youngest self-made almost billionaire would top the list. She racks in $1 million PER post. So, if you want her to promote your sneakers or hair products, you have to have the $$$ to shell out.
2. Selena Gomez - She's held the title of "most followed" for a few years now, so it's no wonder that she charges $800,000 per post. Especially if her latest post became the fastest to reach 1 million likes in just 13 minutes.
3. Kim Kardashian - You would think Kimmie would be higher on the list, but the top three isn't too shabby either. Her posts are worth $720,000! Phew.
#Ad Nothing ever stopped me from being me until #morningsickness.
4. Beyonce - Want Queen Bey to endorse your product? That will cost you $700,000!
5. Justin Bieber - Anything Justin Bieber has, the rest of the world wants. Rounding out the top #5 is Justin Bieber. Anything Justin Bieber has, the rest of the world want, and you can't put a price tag on that kind of promotion. Wait, you can. $630,000 price tag.
